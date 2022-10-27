Jump to content

Amazon Prime Gaming is giving away seven games this November – here’s how to claim them

Players can also get exclusive in-game content with their subscriptions

Jasper Pickering
Thursday 27 October 2022 15:42
Pick up some AAA titles and even some indie releases

Pick up some AAA titles and even some indie releases

(The Independent)

Amazon is giving away seven games this November, including one of the most critically acclaimed games in the Fallout series, just as Amazon released fresh information about its upcoming TV show of the post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Prime Gaming is a service included with every Amazon Prime subscription, much like Prime Video, and will give gamers an opportunity to play a range of new and classic titles, as well as offering discounts and in-game exclusives for big titles such as GTA Online and Minecraft Dungeons.

Prime Gaming has also partnered with other companies to offer players a range of other titles and exclusive content, with Fallout: New Vegas also being available to download for subscribers.

If you prefer your adventures to be of the point-and-click variety, Amazon is also giving away copies of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade among this month’s freebies.

Want to know the full list of games you’ll be able to claim for free and how you can download them? Find out more below.

Read more:

Prime Gaming free games for November 2022

Announced on 27 October 2022, Prime subscribers will be able to enjoy the following titles at no extra cost:

  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Facility 47
  • WRC 9
  • Etherborn
  • Whispering Willows
  • Last Day of June

You can log in to your Amazon account via the Prime Gaming website to start claiming your copies. You will need a Prime subscription to be eligible but, if you don’t have one already, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Prime Gaming free in-game items for November 2022

Prime members can now claim their first FUT drop for FIFA 23, which includes:

  • 7 gold rare players
  • 2 player pick with a minimum overall rating of 81
  • 12 rare consumables
  • 1 Kylian Mbappé 5 games on loan token

As well as FIFA 23 content, Prime subscribers can also access the following in-game bonuses across different titles, including Red Dead Online, Two Point Hospital and GTA Online, to name a few. The following items will be available on the following days:

  • 1 November – Red Dead Online: Bring It On Emote, Farling Jacket and 3 Special Snake Oil
  • 1 November – Two Point Hospital: Cat person bundle 
  • 3 November – Grand Theft Auto Online: GTA$125K 
  • 3 November – Wild Rift: Random skin chest
  • 8 November – Legends of Runeterra: Rare prismatic chest and epic card
  • 10 November – Grand Theft Auto Online: GTA$125K 
  • 9 November – Minecraft Dungeons: Fauna faire adventure pass
  • 11 November –Valorant: Sic’Em spray
  • 15 November – Two Point Hospital: Wizard chops bundle
  • 17 November – Grand Theft Auto Online: GTA$125K 
  • 17 November – Wild Rift: Random pose chest
  • 24 November – Grand Theft Auto Online: GTA$125K 

What is Prime Gaming?

Prime Gaming is a service offered by Amazon for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. Usually, it includes free games, in-game items as well as access to a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch, meaning you will be able to access subscriber-only perks from your favourite streamer of choice.

How much is Amazon Prime in the UK?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a full year – which, if you ask us, isn’t bad at all, considering that gives you access to free next-day delivery, Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon music and even Deliveroo plus.

Try Amazon Prime for free with a 30-day trial

