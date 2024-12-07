How to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free and early on Xbox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It’s one of Microsoft’s biggest games of the year and it’s very nearly here - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle releases on Sunday December 8th. It will be exclusive to Xbox and PC until some time in Spring 2025 - when it will head to PS5 also.

First revealed in 2021, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has been developed by MachineGames, the studio responsible for the Wolfenstein titles from 2014 onwards.

The predominantly first-person adventure is an original story which takes place between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade (The Temple of Doom is technically a prequel). Set in 1937, Indy will once again be trotting round the globe and punching lots of Nazis in the face, so that’s something you can get ready to enjoy.

As for what the titular ‘Great Circle’ is, MachineGames, Bethesda and Microsoft have kept that under wraps for now to not spoil the surprise but trailers seem to suggest it has something to do with the curvature of the Earth and multiple locations connected via a singular line.

What time is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released?

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is released on December 8 or December 9 depending on what time zone/region you are in.

Release times for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle ( MachineGames )

This handy graphic tells you all the release times and they are also listed below.

December 8

4 PM PT

5 PM MST

6 PM CST

7 PM ET

December 9

12 AM GMT

1 AM CET

8 AM JST

9 AM AEDT

Can you play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free?

Yes, if you have an Xbox and you are already subscribed to Game Pass Premium then the game will be available to pre-install and will be playable once it is released.

Can you play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle early?

Also yes, if you upgrade to the Digital Premium Edition you can jump in on December 5, three days early.

December 5

4 PM PT

5 PM MST

6 PM CST

7 PM ET

December 6