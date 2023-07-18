Where to pre-order Pikmin 4 – and how to get the best free gifts

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nintendo’s adorably quirky strategy puzzler, Pikmin 4 launches for the Switch this Friday, 21 July.

Pre-orders are open now, with some UK retailers bundling the long-awaited sequel with bonus gifts like limited edition keyrings and stickers, as well as £10 discounts off the game itself.

The first game in the Pikmin series since 2013, Pikmin 4 sees the return of the titular, tiny, leaf-headed plantfolk. It’s your job to rescue them in their hundreds to help you solve puzzles, lift heavy objects, locate stranded friends and fight off predators.

Read more: Where to pre-order FC 24

The biggest addition this time around is the game’s new subterranean area, as well as night-time expeditions that introduce a new type of bioluminscent Pikmin. Behind the cute, colourful graphics and cartoonish characters, Pikmin 4 is a complex and challenging strategy game for new players as well as fans of the 20-year-old series.

We’re rounding up the best Pikmin 4 pre-order bonuses and where to find them, as well as any discounts on the game ahead of launch. Keep reading to find out more.

When is ‘Pikmin 4’s release date?

Pikmin 4 launches on 21 July and is available to pre-order now.

The sequel has been ten years in the making, and was first revealed by Shigeru Miyamoto during a Nintendo Direct show back in September of 2022. Since then, more details about the game’s new features have been announced, including the new night-time missions and subterranean expeditions.

The best ‘Pikmin 4 pre-order’ deals in the UK

‘Pikmin 4’ with 20 per cent off: Was £49.99, now £39.99, Currys.co.uk

(Nintendo)

The best deal on Pikmin 4 right now is at Currys, where shoppers can grab a 20 per cent discount ahead of the game’s launch on Friday. You won’t get any bonus gifts, but your delivery will be timed so that the game lands on your doorstep on the day of release. Just remember to add code “PIKMIN20” at checkout to get your discount.

Buy now

‘Pikmin 4’ with free poster: £42.85, Shopto.net

(Nintendo)

Pre-order Pikmin 4 from Shopto and not only will you get £7 off the game itself, but you’ll pick up a free promotional poster worth £5. You’ll have to pay an extra £5.99 for speedy delivery, though a free delivery option is available for anyone who doesn’t mind waiting a little longer.

The free poster bundle is also available from Amazon (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk). You don’t get the £7 discount at Amazon, but Prime members can avail of free next-day delivery.

‘Pikmin 4’ with free sticker sheet: £49.99, Argos.co.uk

(Nintendi)

Pre-order from Argos and you can brighten up your Nintendo Switch with these delightful Pikmin stickers, depicting the little plant-folk going about their business, hauling cherries and tokens. A few of them are shown staring blankly out of the page, devoid of character, as though appearing in a police line-up for some unthinkable crime. It’s a bold artistic choice, and it’s available exclusively at Argos.

Buy now

‘Pikmin 4’ with free keyring: £49.99, Game.co.uk

(Nintendo)

This is our favourite of the free gifts: a keyring of a blue Pikmin sitting on a die. We can’t vouch for how long that little guy will survive inside a pocket before his tiny stem snaps off, but it’s cute all the same. Pre-order Pikmin 4 from Game and it’s all yours for £49.99.

Buy now

