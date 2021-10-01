The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK – live: BT restock set to drop early next week – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
Update: The PS5 has sold out at AO.com. It will drop at BT early next week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
September was a fairly mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but was still much better than June and July. Although not as good as August, we still saw some hefty drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT, EE, Argos, Amazon and Game. We’ve had 10 drops to end the month of September. The question now, is, will October be kicked off with a bang?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Studio PS5 stock sells out
Following a restock first thing this morning, PS5 stock at Studio has now run dry. The website employed a virtual queuing system to help manage the crowds as three different PS5 bundles hit the store. That same queuing system now says stock has run out.
Congratulations if you managed to get one, but fear not if you missed out. Argos still appears to have some PS5 stock left in some regions, ready to be collected from stores today.
Goal to sell PS5s through TikTok today
Do you feel lucky, punk? Like, really lucky? Well you might just have what it takes to land yourself a PS5 through the TikTok account of Goal, the football website.
The account, called GoalGlobal, will be hosting a Fifa 22 live stream between 1pm and 3pm BST today, 30 September. PS5 stock will be dropped during the stream, ready to purchase through TikTok’s commerce system.
But...just four consoles will be available to buy, priced at £449 for the disc edition and £359.99 for the digital edition. The consoles will be made available when the show host Brandon Smith hits certain in-game milestones. Orders are UK-only and will be fulfilled by Maplin with next-day delivery.
PS5 accessories and games will also be available, with their prices discounted during the TikTok stream.
Can you buy a PS5 on the high street?
Yes! There isn’t much stock floating around, but it is sometimes possible to pick up a PS5 at a highstreet shop. Game occasionally has consoles in stock for walk-in customers, and today we have heard about shoppers getting lucky in branches of Argos too.
Smyths Toys also sometimes has PS5 stock in-store, with a tool on its website showing exactly how many consoles are available in each of its UK stores. That tool is currently showing zero stock nationwide, but it’s worth checking regularly as the odd console might well appear at a branch local to you.
When is the ‘Fifa 22' release date?
Fifa 22 (from £59.99, Amazon.co.uk) is the biggest game of the moment, and it’s available to order right now. In fact, if you pre-ordered the ultimate edition you can start playing right now, as that version of Fifa 22 became available on 27 September.
If you’ve opted for the standard edition instead, then you have just one more day to wait, as that version becomes playable on 1 October. From that date you’ll also be able to pick up Fifa 22 in-store.
How to buy an Xbox series X
Sick of trying to find a PS5? Or perhaps you’ve bagged a PS5 and now want an Xbox series X too? Well you’re in luck, because The Independent’s IndyBest team also runs a live blog for Xbox series X stock right across the UK.
Just like this page, we keep the Xbox series X live blog updated throughout the day, letting you know as soon as stock arrives with retailers.
PS5 sells out at Argos
A sizeable PS5 restock at Argos has now run dry. The disc edition of the console became available on a regional basis this morning and remained on the website for several hours before stock ran out once again.
Being a regional drop, consoles sold out in some areas of the UK more quickly than others. We spotted how some stores in London ran out of consoles almost immediately, while some in West Yorkshire had PS5 stock available for a good few hours, offered with same-day pick-up, before running out.
That was the second PS5 restock at Argos for September, and we hope to see more consoles arrive at the retailer through October, but there’s no indication yet of when that might happen.
