PS5 stock UK - live: Today’s restock news from Tesco, Game, Argos and more
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Very, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out in the blink of an eye.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. This month has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo and Currys PC World all in the first week. We’ve also seen stock at BT and Smyths Toys, and earlier this week, we had some hefty drops at Game, Very and Argos. What’s next?
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
What’s the difference between the PS5 and PS5 digital edition?
Sony sells two versions of the PlayStation 5. Unlike the Xbox series S and series X, the two PS5 consoles have identical performance and play games equally well. They also have the same 825 GB of solid-state internal storage.
The only difference is how the digital edition does not have a disc drive. This means its games have to be downloaded from the PlayStation store, and it cannot play Blu-ray movies either.
The lack of a disc drive means the digital edition is cheaper, priced at £359.99 compared to £449.99 for the regular console with a disc drive. Currently, the PS5 digital edition is harder to get hold of and appears far less frequently in restocks than the disc edition.
Which retailers could still have a PS5 restock this week?
It’s been a busy week for PS5 restocks, with BT dropping consoles on Monday, followed by restocks from Game, Argos and Very on Tuesday. We then also saw a small restock from Game on Wednesday, which was likely cancelled orders from the previous day. Amazon’s rumoured Wednesday drop failed to materialise.
Meanwhile, AO has had two PS5 restocks this month, on the 2nd and 9th, so is unlikely to have more stock until October if it continues to follow its two-drops-per-month routine. Smyths has dropped PS5 stock just once this month, so we could see more from the toy store in September, while Asda and John Lewis are yet to make any stock available in September so far.
Could an Amazon restock still arrive this week?
All eyes were on Amazon on Wednesday as it was hoped the retail giant would have some shiny new PS5 consoles to share with us all. But sadly it wasn’t to be, and we’re left with the all-too-familiar “currently unavailable” message.
The question now is, might Amazon have a PS5 restock later in the week? We can’t say for sure, but Amazon usually restocks its PlayStation 5 supplies on Tuesday or Wednesday, so it would be unusual for a restock to land on Thursday or Friday. But don’t lose hope, as restocking isn’t an exact science and Amazon might well surprise us yet.
Good morning and welcome to the PS5 live blog
Good morning, PS5 hunters! Welcome back to The Independent’s PS5 live blog, where we’ll bring you all of the latest restocking news from across the UK. A drop hoping to hit Amazon on Wednesday didn’t materialise, but we remain hopeful that more stock will land at other retailers before the end of the week.
Stay tuned to this live blog for the very latest PS5 restocking news throughout the day.
Laterz from your resident PS5 stock trackers
Aaaand that’s a wrap for another day of PS5 stock tracking. While we didn’t get that Amazon drop we were so desperately hoping to see, we did get an unexpected second dose of consoles from Game.
Join us back here again tomorrow for some more PS5 stock sniffing. We could see another drop at Scan, Ace Studio and Box.co.uk Catch you all then!.
Can you get a VPN on the PS5?
While Sony doesn’t allow any VPN apps like NordVPN or ExpressVPN to be downloaded from the PlayStation Store (VPNs aren’t supported on the platform at all), there’s still a way to use a VPN on the PS5 if you want to stream geo-restricted content.
We’d recommend getting a VPN which has the Smart DNS feature. It’s a service provided by a number of VPN firms, including NordVPN, allowing you to spoof your location on devices that don’t have VPN support. You can read our round-up of the best VPNs for more information.
Want an Xbox series X?
We’ve been following the scent of PS5s for months and months now, but it’s not the only next-gen console we’re getting a whiff of. We’re also tracking stock of the Xbox series X, which is just as elusive as the PS5.
Game has just had an All Access Xbox series X restock, which lasted (literally) days. If you want Microsoft’s next-gen console, head over to our Xbox stock tracking liveblog for all the latest updates. You’ll be the first to know when the console next drops.
Best PS5 SSD
As of today’s update, gamers with oodles of PS5 games can finally install their own SSD onto their PS5 and expand the storage of the console. Before this, only external hard drives could be used, and only PS4 games could be stored on them. It’s a little bit confusing to install, requiring removal of the thumbscrew, a heatsink and more, but it’s the price Sony makes you pay for expanding your internal storage.
Want an external SSD instead? We’d recommend the Seagate 4TB HDD (£88.99, Amazon.co.uk). Only PS4 games can be stored on it however. You can read our review of the SSD and our other favourite PS5 accessories below.
Upcoming PS5 games: ‘Far Cry 6’ PS5
‘Far Cry 6’: £54.99, Amazon.co.uk
Set in a tropical paradise, you’ll play as Dani Rojas, who is on a mission to take down the ruthless dictator in a bid to save his son. It’s likely to be as politically dicey as the previous Far Cry games made by Ubisoft. With such high-end production values, we’re expecting that this will be a huge hit.
The game was initially slated for a February release, but thanks to those pesky delays, it’s been pushed back and confirmed for 7 October, which is bang in the middle of the big gaming season. Make sure you beat the crowds by pre-ordering it now.
