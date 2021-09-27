The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 stock UK - live: Asda console restock sells out in minutes, here’s who could drop next
Follow live for the latest restock updates from Amazon, Smyths Toys, Argos and more
Update: The PS5 is set to drop at Game, Argos and Very this week. Read on for more information.
The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is still difficult to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out almost instantly.
August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. September has also been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio, ShopTo, Currys PC World, BT, Smyths Toys, Game, Very and Argos all taking place. Last week, we finally saw Amazon restock the console.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
When did Argos last have a PS5 restock?
Argos is one of three retailers expected to have a PS5 restock this week. If it does indeed happen, this will be the second Argos restock of the month, with the first landing on 14 September. Before that, we saw PS5 restocks at Argos on 10 August, 21 July, 9 July and 2 July.
The Argos website currently lists the PS5 disc and digital editions as unavailable with a note to say the retailer is “working hard to make this available as soon as possible.”
When did Very last have a PS5 restock?
Very is one of three retailers expected to have a PS5 restock this week, along with Argos and Game. This is great news for Very customers, as PS5 restocks don’t come around there all that often. We last saw a restock there on 14 September, and before that we saw restocks on 4 and 24 August, and 20 July.
When stock arrives, Very tends to employ a virtual queueing system to prevent its website from being overrun by PS5 shoppers. This can slow things down, but from experience we have found that patience – sitting in the queue without refreshing the browser – does indeed work.
Asda PS5 stock sells out in minutes
Did you manage to buy a PS5 from Asda this morning? The supermarket had a surprise restock earlier, but the consoles disappeared in just five minutes.
When did Game last have a PS5 restock?
Game has had more PS5 restocks than most, with two already landing this month on 14 and 15 September. Before that, we also saw console restocks at Game on 19 August and 22 July.
We’re hearing that Game will have more PS5 stock landing onto its website this week, potentially between 28 and 30 September. So gamers still looking for a PS5 shouldn’t have too much longer to wait!
PS5 stock is available at Asda right now
Asda has treated us to a surprise PS5 restock this morning, with the disc edition available to buy online right now.
This is something of a surprise as Asda hasn’t had PS5 consoles available since the last restock on 25 August, and the latest restock arrived without warning.
Which stores are expected to get more PS5 stock this week?
It looks like it could be a bumper week for PS5 restocks, with Very, Argos and Game are expected to receive fresh consoles in the coming days. More specifically, Game is expected to restock PS5 consoles between 28 and 30 September, so between Tuesday and Thursday this week.
Along with Game, we are expecting to see PS5 restocks from Argos and Very this week. For now though, Very’s website simple says both versions of the console are out of stock, and the Argos website says the PS5 is currently unavailable.
Will John Lewis get more PS5 stock this week?
John Lewis & Partners had its first PS5 restock in over a month on Friday (24 September). This was the first time we had seen PS5 stock at the retailer since 3 August, and before that we’d only seen fresh stock land on 13 July and 18 May.
The most recent restock also included the PS5 digital edition for the first time, leading us to think John Lewis could stock both consoles going forward. That said, the restock was incredibly brief, lasting just a few minutes before selling out yet again.
Given how rare John Lewis restocks are, we won’t hold our breath for another batch of PS5 consoles arriving this week.
Good morning and welcome
Hello and welcome back, PS5 hunters! It’s the start of a new week, and while Friday’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it restock at John Lewis is now a distant memory, we’re excited for potential restocks at Game, Argos and Very this week.
Stay tuned to this live blog for all of the latest PS5 restock news right across the UK.
