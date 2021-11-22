(The Independent)

It is now over a year since the Sony console arrived in the UK, in November 2020. But, as you will be well aware, supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic have caused the production of Sony’s new game console to slow. New stock is still tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

November got off to a slow start when it comes to PS5 restocks, with consoles only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation has since improved though, and we have seen recent restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda and Littlewoods, plus a drop at Sony’s new PS Direct online store. There have also been several more restocks at Game. We just hope this momentum can continue as we head towards Black Friday and the Christmas shopping season.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Key Points PlayStation Direct invite-only purchases Show latest update 1637572834 New wireless headphones? Of all the best wireless earbuds you might need to go with your new console, we’ve rounded up everything a prospective buyer might need to know - picking the top from fashion to fitness, as well as the best on a budget. Our top pick are the Sennheiser CX 400BT true wireless earbuds . Our reviewer said that they were a “top-notch” pair for those who don’t want to splash. Adam Smith 22 November 2021 09:20 1637570847 PlayStation Direct invite-only purchases PlayStation Direct reportedly sent an invitation email to purchase a PS5 from now until 10:00am. While this is only happening for certain customers, consoles might be made available to the public after that time. Adam Smith 22 November 2021 08:47 Newer 1 / 1 Older

