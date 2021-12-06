✕ Close PS5 sales getting close to Nintendo Switch

UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at PlayStation Direct this morning. It could restock at AO, Very and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.

It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.

November was an incredibly slow month for PS5 restocks, with the console only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.

The situation improved though, and we saw restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda, Littlewoods, PS Direct and Game. Let’s just hope the momentum continues through December as we fly towards Christmas. We’ve already seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo.

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

