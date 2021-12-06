The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: PS Direct and BT could restock this morning – how to get a console
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Very, John Lewis, Argos and more
UPDATE: The PS5 is set to drop at PlayStation Direct this morning. It could restock at AO, Very and Amazon this week. Read on for more information.
It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl. New stock is still tricky to find and, when it does appear, the PS5 sells out quickly, both online and in-store.
November was an incredibly slow month for PS5 restocks, with the console only appearing at John Lewis & Partners, Game and ShopTo during the first week of the month.
The situation improved though, and we saw restocks at Very, AO, Argos, Asda, Littlewoods, PS Direct and Game. Let’s just hope the momentum continues through December as we fly towards Christmas. We’ve already seen restocks at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct and ShopTo.
If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
How does the PlayStation Direct PS5 drop work?
Unlike other retailers, you don’t get priority access by being the first person to click the link to go to the PlayStation Direct page. A waiting room opens up before stock goes live.
After the timer finishes ticking down in the waiting room, you’ll be given a random position in the actual queue to buy the console, so scalping bots won’t have the upper-hand here. Win!
BT PS5 stock is also set to go live this morning
BT is also set to drop stock of the PS5 this morning, with BT Broadband customers getting priority access to buy the console.
You will need an access code, but if you have a BT TV or BT Sports subscription, you should be able to get one via this link. If you managed to secure an access code from a previous drop, then this should also work. We’ll let you know once stock goes live.
Best PS5 accessory bundles
When the PlayStation Direct store opens up for orders, you’ll be able to have your pick from a bunch of different bundle options with various different PS5 accessories.
These include everything from extra controllers to media remotes to pulse 3D wireless headsets. Best part? They all appear on our round-up of the best PS5 accessories, which you can read below.
Should you buy a PS5 from CeX?
Ah CeX, the butt of playground jokes and childhood second-hand game nostalgia. While we think fondly of CeX, we’d think twice about buying a PS5 from the retailer.
You might make a small profit selling your PS5 to CeX – who buys it for £475, but you’ll certainly lose a lot of money if you actually want to purchase the console.
CeX is currently selling the PS5 for £695 – that’s more than some of the most expensive bundles at Game. Our suggestion? Stick to the major retailers and get a new PS5 with a bundle for the same price.
Sony is reportedly developing an Xbox Game Pass competitor
In other news this morning, a Bloomberg report suggests that Sony is gearing up to launch its own version of Xbox’s Game Pass, codenamed Spartacus.
According to the report, Sony will merge PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now – the cloud gaming service – but keep the PS Plus branding, branding, and the most expensive tier would give gamers access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. It’s something to look forward to for sure, especially for fans of those retro Tomb Raider games.
How do you get a PlayStation Direct exclusive invitation?
So, some lucky PSN users should be buying the console right about now, but how do they get an invitation from PlayStation Direct? Well, apparently it’s random. There’s no way to ensure that you get an invitation besides making sure your email notifications are turned on in your PSN settings.
We have seen reports of people being invited to buy the console even though they’ve already got a PS5, but we assume it’s related to activity on the PlayStation Network – playing games on the PS4 or similar.
Once those invited to buy the console this morning have finished purchasing their PS5 , PlayStation Direct will open it up to the general public.
PS5 stock tracking begins
Gooooood morning PS5 hunters and welcome to another week of PS5 stock tracking action! Our mission? Help you bag a console before Christmas.
Yesterday, ShopTo had one of its traditional Sunday restocks, with stock hanging around for quite a while. Today, the PS5 is set to drop at PlayStation Direct, after those who have been exclusively invited to buy a console from the store have bought theirs. Follow along with our stock updates and we’ll tell you how to bag one.
