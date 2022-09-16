Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Xbox has confirmed its list of upcoming titles expected to arrive on Game Pass this September – with big hitters Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey leading the charge. Deathloop is an interesting addition, as it was previously a PS5 console exclusive (as well as one of our top games for the console).

The new line-up was announced during the Tokyo Game Show, and, as you would imagine, there are plenty of big JRPG games that players will be able to sink their teeth into as well.

Among the suite of other titles available on Game Pass this month are Disney’s Dreamlight Valley and You Suck at Parking, to name just a couple.

The games are playable on console and PC, but as new ones are added to Game Pass, older ones will be removed from the service.

To find out which games will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in September, and which ones have been removed, keep reading the rest of this article.

Games coming to Game Pass September 2022

Disney’s Dreamlight Valley (early access)– 6 September (console, cloud and PC)

Opus Magnum – 6 September (PC only)

Train Sim World 3 – 6 September (console and PC)

Ashes of the Singularity – 13 September (PC only)

DC League of Super-Pets – 13 September (console, cloud and PC)

You Suck at Parking – 14 September (console, cloud and PC)

Despot’s Game – 15 September (console and PC)

Metal: Hellsinger – 15 September (console and PC)

Danganronpa V3 – 15 September (console and PC)

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – 15 September (console only)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – 15 September (console and PC)

The Outer Wilds – 15 September (Xbox series X/S)

Despot’s Game – 15 September (console and PC)

Deathloop – 20 September (Xbox series X/S)

Beacon Pines – 22 September (console and PC)

Slime Rancher 2 (early access) – 22 September (consoles and PC)

Grounded 1.0 – 27 September (console, cloud and PC)

Moonscars – 27 September (console, PC)

Valheim – September 29 (PC only)

Games that left Game Pass on 15 September 2022

As Xbox giveth, it also taketh away. The following games have been removed from the service and will no longer be free to play:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (cloud, console and PC)

Aragami 2 (cloud, console and PC)

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (cloud, console and PC)

Craftopia (cloud, console and PC)

Final Fantasy XIII (console and PC)

Flynn: Son of Crimson (cloud, console and PC)

I Am Fish (cloud, console and PC)

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (cloud, console and PC)

Mighty Goose (cloud, console and PC)

SkateBird (cloud, console and PC)

The Artful Escape (cloud, console and PC)

How to sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

If you’re new to the subscription service, and are interested in trying out the games mentioned here, Xbox is offering the first month of Game Pass Ultimate for just £1, which will give you access to more than 100 titles on the service.

You can also purchase a month’s subscription for £10.99 (Argos.co.uk) or a three-month subscription for £32.99 (Currys.co.uk).

Find out more about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or video games then try one of these codes:

Still struggling to get your hands on an Xbox series X? Follow our buying guide for the latest information