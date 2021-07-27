The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock – live: Latest UK restock news from John Lewis, AO, Argos and more
Follow along for live updates and the latest news on Xbox series X stock at Game, Currys, Very and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X suffered a double whammy of supply chain problems and a global shortage of semiconductors. Production of Microsoft’s next-generation console has slowed to a trickle.
While the less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in most UK stores, the flagship Xbox series X console continues to be sold out everywhere. The handful of consoles that make it to the shelves sell out quickly too, which is why we’ve started this Xbox series X stock tracker.
If you’re want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered. We’ll update you with stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Currently, the Xbox series X is sold out everywhere. But do we think we might see new stock today?
Microsoft’s next-gen console has been out of stock for almost a full month, with only a tiny scattering of new consoles popping up at retailers, where they very quickly sold out. One emerging pattern we’ve spotted is retailers making the Xbox series X available at the same time as Sony’s similarly elusive PlayStation 5.
The rival console is predicted for a restock at Amazon, AO.com, John Lewis, Asda and ShopTo this week. In the absence of any harder Xbox restock rumours, it’s worth circling these PS5 restocks in wait, like those little crabs that eat up the leftovers over a shark attack.
Follow the liveblog for the latest Xbox series X restock news
Guten morgen, Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we continually scan the retail horizon for availability of Microsoft’s next-generation console. If new stock drops, we’ll alert you in real-time to give you best chance of picking one up.
Last week Very and Argos had a small number of consoles available, following bigger restocks at John Lewis and Amazon earlier in the month.
Restocks appear to be slowing down as we enter August, though broadly speaking availability is better than it was last month. As we descend into shopping season, we expect to see lots more Xbox series X stock appearing.
When that happens, make sure you’re here with us to be the first to know about it.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Sorry everybody, it seems like the Xbox series X is feeling shy today.
There were precisely zero restocks of Microsoft’s next-generation console at any of the UK’s online retailers. Not a drop from Currys, not a whiff from AO, and not even an insinuation from Very.
But we’re not disheartened. Tomorrow morning we focus our attention on John Lewis and AO.com. Both retailers only ever drop new stock at certain times of day, John Lewis at 7am and AO.com at noon.
So join us again tomorrow morning for more liveblog stock tracking to be the first to know when the Xbox series X rears its ugly head.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the best-in-class Xbox series X. So what’s the difference?
Next-generation Xbox games will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, and can only play downloaded games.
The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). Here are the series S’s specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Max resolution: 1440p at 60fps
And for comparison, these are the Xbox series X specs below. There’s a pretty big gulf between the two consoles in terms of specs, so for a true next-generation upgrade, we’d wait for the Xbox series X to come back in stock.
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1TB Seagate expansion card
- Max resolution: 8K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps
The Xbox series X hard drive is on sale at Amazon
You might not be able to buy an Xbox series X, but you can still surround yourself in Xbox accessories as though performing some sort of arcane summoning ritual.
The Seagate Storage Expansion Card (£190.62. Amazon.co.uk) is currently on sale at Amazon right now. The solid state hard drive has almost £30 off, and doubles the storage capacity of your Xbox series X, meaning you can store more games and handle the mammoth install size of games like Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk).
The best VPN for Xbox series X
While we wait for the Xbox series X to come back in stock, let’s talk about everyone’s favourite topic: online data security.
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are a few reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox. If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix, Disney+, Crunchyroll or some other online streaming service, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
To keep your Xbox series X at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts playing online.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider got an Xbox series X upgrade
Shadow of the Tomb Raider (£10.99, Amazon.co.uk) also received a next-generation refresh over the weekend, meaning Xbox series X owners can enjoy improved graphics, smoother performance and faster loading times.
Just like Sniper Elite 4, the optimised version of Lara Croft’s 2018 adventure is a free update for anyone who owns the original game. That means if you haven’t already played Shadow of the Tomb Raider, there’s no reason to wait around until your Xbox series X arrives – the Xbox One version will miraculously become the Xbox series X version when you slide that disc into your new console.
Flight Simulator on Xbox series X looks sharp
Just like on PC, the Xbox series X version of Flight Simulator (£59.99, Very.co.uk) supports player-create add-ons. This is good news, as the game has a thriving community of creators who work to add more detail to Asobo’s already meticulously recreated world.
One prolific developer of Flight Simulator add-ons, Orbx has teased some of the improvements its making available on the Xbox series X version of Flight Simulator, which launches tomorrow, 27 July. Look at the detail on London City Airport, phwoar.
Flight Simulator – which uses aerial photogrammetry, Bing satellite maps and artificial intelligence to render every last city, airport, mountain and blade of grass on the planet – also needs a massive amount of storage to run properly. The game streams in large chunks of visual detail as you fly, but requires plenty of local storage to keep things chugging along smoothly.
The Xbox series X comes with 1TB built-in, but players who need additional space can buy an optional Seagate expansion card (£199, AO.com) to boost that hard drive space up to 2TB.
