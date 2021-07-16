The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
It’s been seven long months since the release of the Xbox series X, but despite launching such a long time ago, issues with supply, an overabundance of demand and a global shortage of semiconductors has had serious consequences on Xbox series X stock.
While the cheaper Xbox series S is easier to secure at pretty much every retailer in the UK, people on the hunt for the series X haven’t been so fortunate. With so many people trying to get their hands on an Xbox series X, it’s not unusual to see stock vanish from those virtual shelves in just a few minutes.
Although the state of Xbox series X stock improved over the course of June, July has been a baron wasteland, with hardly a console in sight. But this week, we have been lucky enough to drops at AO and Amazon.
If you’re still searching for Microsoft’s next-gen console, don’t fret. We’ll be here to bring you all the latest developments on Xbox series X stock drops as and when they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
When was the last Currys Xbox series X restock?
The last time Currys had a restock of the Xbox series X was on 9 July, but stock seemingly sold out within an hour. The retailer had multiple Xbox bundles in stock, including one with a 1TB SSD and a three-month Game Pass for £479 (Currys.co.uk). The site seemingly suffered under the demand, however, with people taking to Twitter to complain.
The last drop took place on a Friday, so could we expect more stock to drop today? We’ll have to wait and see, but we’ll let you know if it happens.
What about the Nintendo Switch OLED?
We know what you’re thinking... Not another console that’s going to be exceedingly difficult to procure. But as we do with the Xbox series X and the PS5, we’ve already begun tracking pre-order availability of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console will be released in October.
This morning, Amazon finally put the Nintendo Switch OLED online. You can now pre-order the console for £309.99 (Amazon.co.uk). As for the Xbox series X? Well, we’re still waiting for it to drop today.
Steam Deck vs Xbox series X
Last night, Valve surprised us all by announcing a new handheld gaming console called the Steam Deck, threatening to rival the Nintendo Switch. The handheld console is slated for a release in December. UK prices aren’t known, but in the US, it will cost $399, $529 and $649 for 64GB, 256GB and 512GB respectively. You’ll be able to play your entire Steam library on the console. But how good will it be? And how will it compare to the Xbox series X?
Well, the series X is better in pretty much every department. The CPU and GPU clock rates are faster, there are more cores and the GPU has overall more teraflops, making it more powerful.
More on that AO Xbox series X drop
AO.com has recently had a lengthy Xbox series X drop , and more could be coming soon. The Xbox series X was last in stock on 13 July, and was sold as part of a bundle costing £614. The bundle included a charging dock, extra controller and wireless gaming headset.
Bundles tend to stay in stock longer as they’re slightly more expensive and less appealing to scalpers as the bundled accessories eat into their potential profit. That was true for the AO drop because it was still in stock as late as yesterday morning. You can sign up for alerts when the console is back in stock.
Amazon Warehouse dropped an expensive Xbox series X bundle last night
Good morning Xbox hunters, and welcome to the second day of our new Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll take you through every Xbox drop as and when they happen.
Last night, we had an unexpected Amazon Warehouse drop, which consisted of an expensive Xbox series X bundle costing an eye-watering £799.99. The bundle contained the series X console, a 1TB SSD, an extra controller with a protective case and a copy of Sea of Thieves.
Hopefully we’ll get a few more (less expensive) drops today. Stick with us for all the latest updates.
Nighty-night from your Xbox stock trackers
OK, so while there haven’t been any stock drops today, two big hitters have already dropped this week – John Lewis and Amazon – and, if we’re lucky, more stock could drop tomorrow. We’ll be back here bright and early to bring you more Xbox series X stock updates as they happen.
Keep this page bookmarked and we’ll see what we can find out about future drops. We have high hopes for Game and Very. For now, have a great evening and we’ll see you back here tomorrow for some more stock tracking action.
When will Smyths Toys next have an Xbox series X restock?
Smyths Toys is one of two retailers who are part of the Xbox All Access programme. All Access gives you a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription with each purchase. While the PS5 is regularly in stock at Smyths, the same can’t be said for the series X.
New stock hasn’t been seen since mid-March, and while the product page claims that more Xboxes will become available in August 2021, this is only a placeholder notice. Fingers crossed that more will arrive next month as the site suggests.
Is the Xbox Game Pass worth the money
While the PlayStation has long proved the dominant force when it comes to gaming consoles, Microsoft recently revealed the ace up its sleeve: the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Launched back in 2017, Game Pass was widely billed as gaming’s answer to Netflix. The service offers players a library of more than 100 games, which subscribers are free to download and play at their leisure. But is Game Pass actually worth the money? Have a read of our explainer and we’ll tell you everything you need to know.
When was the last Currys Xbox series X restock?
The Xbox series X was last in stock at Currys PC World on 25 June. Shoppers could either purchase the console on its own, or choose to build their own bundle by adding three months of Xbox Live Gold, three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, or both of them together. The retailer seems to drop stock a couple of times a month, so we’re due a restock any time now.
We’ll let you know if we hear any more news about a Currys drop right here, but have a read of our main stock tracking guide for more details.
Xbox series S specs
As you may have heard, the Xbox series S is a lot easier to secure than the series X. It’s also cheaper, too, costing just £249 (Amazon.co.uk). But is it worth waiting for the series X to come back in stock, or should you just buy the series S instead? Here are the series S’s specs to help you decide:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Max resolution: 1440p at 60fps
And for comparison, these are the series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1TB Seagate expansion card
- Max resolution: 8K at 60fps, 4K at 120fps
As you can see, there’s a pretty big gulf between the two consoles in terms of specs, so if it were us, we’d wait for the series X to come back in stock.
