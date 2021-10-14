The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Could Game and Argos restock consoles today?
We’re bringing you Xbox news and live stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Currys and more
The Xbox series X is still incredibly difficult to find in stock online, despite launching almost a year ago in November 2020. Delays in the manufacturing process coupled with a worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.
While it’s easier to find the cheaper but less powerful Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.
If you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, this stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.
Read more:
Check Xbox series X stock from UK retailers below:
Can you buy an Xbox series X on the high street?
In theory, yes you can. But stock in physical stores is also very hard to track down at the moment. Both Smyths and Game occasionally have Xbox stock in-store, with the latter adding individual consoles to its website when they are available to buy in person. The site currently shows zero stock right across the UK (no surprise there then), but we have seen the odd console appear there before. So it’s worth checking the site regularly, and calling into your local store if you can.
Game doesn’t list in-store stock online, but the Twitter accounts for its shops are fairly active, tweeting when console stock is available. There’s also a Twitter list, so you can keep an eye on the tweets of every Game store across the UK in one place. Good luck!
Will Smyths Toys have an Xbox restock this month?
Yes! At least, that’s what the retailer’s website currently says. There isn’t an exact date just yet, but the Xbox series X listing on the Smyths website says stock is expected in October. Smyths last had an Xbox restock, albeit via Xbox All Access, on 24 September, so the next drop could also be towards the end of the month.
Prior to this, Smyths restocked on 8 June, and 5 and 10 August
Will Game have a restock this week?
Game last had an Xbox series X restock on 8 and 24 September, but these both offered the console through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access programme, which breaks down the cost into 24 monthly payments and includes Game Pass Ultimate.
Before this, Game had a couple of restocks for the Halo Infinite edition of the Xbox series X, on 25 and 26 August. Now, it looks like a bunch of new Halo bundles will arrive next month, with Game’s website stating a release date of 15 November, which is when Halo Infinite is released.
We’re hoping for a restock of the regular Xbox series X before then, and potentially before the end of the month.
Will Very have an Xbox restock this week?
We began the week hopeful that Very would have an Xbox restock. But so far those hopes are yet to become reality. Since the retailer always restocks on Tuesdays, we now have our eyes on next Tuesday, 19 October. These restocks tend to happen between four and five weeks apart, and with the last one happening at Very on 14 September, now four weeks ago, next week looks even more likely.
Xbox stock trackers, awaken
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome to what can only be described as Thursday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Sit back and stay tuned, as we’ll be continuously monitoring the internet for signs of Microsoft’s perennially out of stock console, to bring you live stock updates as they happen.
Are you ready? Then we shall begin.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for today, thanks for following the Xbox liveblog.
This morning we had what appeared to be a restock at Asda, but which turned out to be a wild goose chase for countless disappointed customers. One liveblog reader successfully ordered the console for click and collect, only to be told once reaching the store that there was no available stock.
Others have had their orders for home delivery cancelled and refunded, which suggests there’s been an embarrassing SNAFU on the retailer’s webpage.
We’ll keep investigating, and will bring you word of any actual restocks as they happen.
Join us again tomorrow morning to be the first to find out when the Xbox drops.
Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals
With shortages of some high-end consumer electronics and in-demand tech predicted to last until Christmas, you might want to consider getting your gift shopping out of the way earlier than usual.
To give you the best chance of finding the tech you’re after, we launched our Black Friday tech deals guide. You’ll find great deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, and Argos.
We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.
Black Friday tech deals: What offers to expect this year
From Apple and Samsung, to Dyson and Amazon Echo’s, these are the tech deals you can expect to see this Black Friday
Here’s how to find a PS5 in stock
The rival PlayStation 5 is a little easier to find in stock right now. Demand is still high, but the console is more frequently restocked too.
If you’re wondering where to buy a PS5 today, head over to our PS5 stock tracking liveblog for the latest updates.
If you’re not quite ready to give up just yet, then stick with us here to bag an Xbox series X. More drops are coming, we promise.
LIVE: Amazon could restock PS5 consoles shortly – how to get one
All the latest news on PS5 console restocks at retailers across the UK, including Game, Amazon and John Lewis
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox?
It’s sold out right now, but Smyths Toys is one of three retailers to sell Microsoft’s console through the Xbox All Access programme, the pay-as-you-go alternative to ponying up £449 for the Xbox series X up front.
The retailer last stocked the Xbox All Access scheme on 24 September and last had any stock of the Xbox series X itself on 9 September.
Those previous restocking patterns suggest another restock at Smyths nearer to the end of October, but potentially as soon as next week.
The 20th anniversary Xbox controller is sold out
Last week Xbox revealed a new limited edition controller to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the launch of the original Xbox.
The special edition Xbox wireless controller (£59.99, Xbox.com) resembles the original Xbox debug kit in translucent black and the 2001 console’s original green flash, which looks even more green than we remember.
Unsurprisingly, pre-orders sold out in less than a day, though the pad frequently appears back in stock at the Microsoft Store.
The controller launches alongside a matching Xbox headset on 15 November.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.