Xbox series X stock - live: Latest restock dates and how to pre order the Xbox mini fridge
Follow along for live stock alerts and restock updates from John Lewis, Game, Argos and more
The Xbox series X continues to be sold out across the board. Even as the console approaches its first birthday, the ongoing global chip shortage has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.
The Xbox series S – a smaller and less powerful version of the console – is easier to find in stock online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
So if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Very could restock the Xbox series X today
Verily, the Xbox is out of stock at Very. But there’s a high chance the retailer could restock today before 12pm, based on previous restocking patterns.
Very resupplies the Xbox on Tuesdays before noon, once every four or five weeks. The last four drops have landed on this schedule precisely.
As the most recent restock at Very was exactly five weeks ago, we should see another restock this morning if the patterns holds true.
The Xbox mini fridge launches today
Forget the Xbox series X console, there’s an official Xbox mini fridge launching at Game today.
Why? Well, when the Xbox series X was first revealed in 2019, fans joked that the console resembled a fridge. Microsoft sees marketing opportunities in every crisis, so quickly set about sending full-size, Xbox branded refrigerators to major celebrities.
Now, fans can finally pre-order their very own Xbox fridge (albeit a miniature-size fridge big enough to hold 12 cans of pop) when it goes on sale at Game later this afternoon.
In the absence of any Xbox consoles to report on, we’ll bring you an update on the Xbox mini fridge as soon as stock appears.
The Xbox series X is not in stock at Microsoft
The Microsoft Store is trolling shoppers this morning.
The “checkout” button on the retailer’s Xbox series X product page has lit up and can even be clicked to add the console to your trolley.
But don’t be fooled. You get as far into the purchase as entering your payment details before the site tells you that the Xbox series X is not in stock.
Apparently the glitch is caused when the Microsoft Store restocks the console in the USA, and its stock tracking systems forget which side of the ocean they’re on.
We’ll keep an eye on it all the same, in case this goofiness precedes a UK stock drop.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scouring the internet for any available stock of Microsoft’s latest console.
The Xbox can appear without warning and sells out quickly, so we’re here to bring you live stock updates as soon as they happen to give you the best chance of grabbing one before it sells out again.
Ready? Then we begin.
Live blog logging off
That was a bit better, wasn’t it? After what felt like weeks of Xbox drought, we saw a smattering of series X stock today. First there was a quick restock from EE, followed by a more substantial one from BT using its VIP code system. We also got distracted by the Xbox seres X mini fridge, which opens for pre-order at Game tomorrow, 19 October. Will you be buying one?
As ever, we’ll see you again tomorrow morning for another day of Xbox hunting.
BT now sold out
It looks like the BT store is now sold out of today’s Xbox series X restock. The console looked to be available for a good while, showing that BT’s VIP code system appears to be working. This is where BT customers apply for a code, which is then emailed out when stock is available, and used to claim a console, which shoppers then pay for as normal. Congratulations to any readers who managed to buy one!
What is Xbox All Access?
If you’d rather pay for your Xbox in monthly installments, then Xbox All Access might be for you. Set up by Microsoft and offered through Game and Smyths Toys (when stock is actually available, of course), All Access includes the console and Game Pass Ultimate.
There’s no upfront cost and the Xbox series X costs £28.99 a month for 24 months. The less powerful (and far more readily available) Xbox series S is £20.99 a month for 24 months. No physical games are included, but access to Game Pass Ultimate means you can play a catalogue of over 100 games from the cloud, on your Xbox or PC.
How to buy an Xbox series X online
Since there are no new restocks to report on, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is the key to success here, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are around £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games. Instead, you just need a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? It’s a bit like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation. You control it as normal, but the game is running on Microsoft’s servers, which then stream the sound and picture of the game to your device.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99,Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
