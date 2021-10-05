The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Very restock could drop today – how to get a console
We’re bringing you Xbox news and live stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Currys and more
UPDATE: John Lewis & Partners seems to have had an incredibly brief Xbox series X restock, but only via its app. The console appeared to be available, but error messages soon appeared when trying to make a purchase. In better news, we’re expecting a Very restock this week, potentially today.
The Xbox series X is still incredibly difficult to buy, despite launching all the way back in November 2020. Delays in the manufacturing process and a worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.
While it’s easier to find the cheaper but less powerful Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.
If you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, this stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.
Read more:
Check Xbox series X stock from UK retailers below:
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
It’s been a quiet start to October, with just a single.series X restock from BT to get excited about. So let’s brush up on the fundamentals. Know your enemy and all that.
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality is dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity (500GB compared to 1TB) and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is currently much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
You can play Xbox series X games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games. Instead, you just need a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation. The sound and picture of the game is streamed to you, like a Zoom call, while your inputs are streamed back to the Microsoft server the game is running on.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X at the moment. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a a television with a 4K resolution, also known as Ultra HD or UHD.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more detailed visual effects at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p (also known as Full HD), you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
Xbox series X briefly appears on the John Lewis app
Just after we said how John Lewis & Partners never has any stock, the retailer appeared to make the Xbox Series X available exclusively through its smartphone app. But no sooner had the console landed, complete with ‘add to basket’ button, it quickly disappeared again. The app is now showing the Xbox series X as sold out, and with the ‘add to basket’ button returning the message: “Sorry, something went wrong. Please try again later.”
Will more stock arrive later today? Did you manage to grab a console in the brief moment they appeared to be available? As ever, Xbox hunting is as fast-paced and unpredictable as it is frustrating.
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Managed to buy an Xbox series X? Well done! We’re proud of you, and a little surprised given how rare restocks are at the moment.
Console secured, you’ll now be wanting to know which games to buy for your shiny new Xbox. The good news is, we’ve published a look at some of the best Xbox series X games to play on your new machine right now.
Many of the best games to play on the Xbox series X today are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games. But already there are some unmissable next-gen exclusives to be enjoyed, such as the spectacular looking Microsoft Flight Simulator.
We’ve included some of the console’s most highly anticipated upcoming games too. Click here to read more.
Will AO have more Xbox series X stock soon?
According to the retailer itself, yes it will. AO’s website currently says the Xbox series X will be “back in stock soon”. There’s no more detail on when that might be, but we’re hopeful of a restock landing at some point in October. AO tends to restock several times each month, with four batches of Xbox series X consoles arriving in June, followed by three in July, just one in August, and two in September.
The most recent restocks, on 1 and 17 September, are a few weeks ago now, so hopefully we won’t have much longer to wait for new Xbox stock at AO. When it does arrive, AO tends to sell the console as part of a bundle. The website currently lists bundles with a headset, a second wireless controller, and with a headset, controller, and twin controller charging dock. These are priced from £504 to £614, so you’ll end up paying more than the console on its own. But bundles tend to put off scalpers, as selling the accessories eats into their profit margin, so new stock tends to hang around for longer.
Is John Lewis a good place to buy an Xbox series X?
In short, no. In normal times we’d recommend John Lewis as a great retailer of expensive electronics like games consoles, because of the included two-year guarantee. You can even add two years of accidental damage cover for £15. But, while all retailers have struggled with Xbox series X stock, John Lewis has had an especially tough time of it.
By our records, John Lewis has only had three restocks of Xbox series X since the start of the summer, on 22 June and 7 and 12 July. There has been no stock since. And, while the odd console might have landed in a physical store since, the website currently says stock information at local stores is unavailable. So, while the two-year guarantee is a nice bonus, we’d recommend IndyBest readers shop elsewhere for their Xbox series X.
