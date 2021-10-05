✕ Close Vampire - The Masquerade - Swansong - Emem Character Trailer XBOX

UPDATE: John Lewis & Partners seems to have had an incredibly brief Xbox series X restock, but only via its app. The console appeared to be available, but error messages soon appeared when trying to make a purchase. In better news, we’re expecting a Very restock this week, potentially today.

The Xbox series X is still incredibly difficult to buy, despite launching all the way back in November 2020. Delays in the manufacturing process and a worldwide shortage of microchips have brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.

While it’s easier to find the cheaper but less powerful Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X sells out as quickly as new stock appears. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.

If you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, this stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.

