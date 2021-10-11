✕ Close Microsoft begins testing cloud gaming on Xbox consoles

The Xbox series X is still rather difficult to buy, despite launching back in November 2020. Delays in the manufacturing process and a worldwide shortage of microchips have slowed down production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a juddering halt.

While it’s easier to find the cheaper but less powerful Xbox series S in stock, the more powerful Xbox series X usually sells out in minutes. Knowing when the Xbox will be restocked is key to grabbing one before everybody else does.

If you’re wondering where you can buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, or when the Xbox will be back in stock, this stock tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll alert you to the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events.

Show latest update 1633941631 When did Smyths last restock the Xbox series X? The retailer had limited stock of the Xbox series X available on 9 September. Smyths is one of the trickiest places where to get the Xbox series X, as restocks are usually quiet, sometimes eluding the all-seeing eyes of the most skilled stock traders! To make sure you’re not missing out on an opportunity to get the console, enter your postcode on the product page regularly to see if your local branch has the Xbox available. Smyths Toys is also one of three retailers to stock the Xbox All Access programme. The Xbox series X was last available to purchase through that programme on 24 September. Alessandro Mascellino 11 October 2021 09:40 1633940431 When did Currys last restock the Xbox series X? Install the Currys app to increase your chances of getting the Xbox series X when new stock drops (The Independent) The Xbox series X was last seen in stock at Currys on 7 September. Before that, the tech store restocked the console three times in August. Three restocks in August and only one in September makes for some confusing odds, but we believe Currys may restock the Xbox series X this week, so keep an eye on the blog for live updates. Just like with Argos, we advise adding the console to your wish list and trying to complete your purchase through the Currys app whenever new stock drops. Alessandro Mascellino 11 October 2021 09:20 1633939217 When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X? Argos most recently restocked the Xbox series X online on 5 August. Throughout September, the retailer had some consoles available for click and collect in certain stores, but not too many. October is almost halfway through, however, and we haven’t seen any restocks from Argos yet, so based on previous patterns, the UK retailers should make some stock available soon enough. To make sure you’re able to check out with the console, add it to your wish list and hit the buy button from inside the Argos app as soon as it becomes available. Alessandro Mascellino 11 October 2021 09:00 1633937744 Xbox stock trackers, welcome back! Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome back to another week of Xbox series X stock tracking, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer for fresh stock of Microsoft’s next-generation console, so you don’t have to. Last week was a bit of a slow one for Xbox restocks, with Currys releasing some consoles on Thursday, but only via its app. Beyond that, the only other restock we’ve seen was from BT on Tuesday, but only available to BT customers. This week we’re hoping for a proper restock: think a few thousand consoles from Argos or Currys, or perhaps has some interesting bundles from Smyths! Keep your eyes on the blog, because we’re feeling optimistic this week! Let’s get started! Alessandro Mascellino 11 October 2021 08:35 Newer 1 / 1 Older

