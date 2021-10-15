The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock UK - live: Could John Lewis, Very and Argos restock consoles soon?
We’re on hand to bring you the latest Xbox series X restock updates from Asda, Currys, Amazon and more
Launched in November last year, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out everywhere online. A perfect storm of component shortages and supply chain bottlenecks has slowed production of Microsoft’s next-gen console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the Xbox.
The less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
So if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Can you buy an Xbox series X at Argos?
The Xbox series X is sold out at Argos.
This retailer has always allowed you to add the Xbox to your trolley – sometimes giving the false impression that stock is available – but then doesn’t allow you to check out with one as no delivery or collection options are available.
Further confusing matters,a handful of customers have reported seeing a click and collect option available at their local store in recent weeks. We verified this several times in September, when we spotted in-store restocks in a small number of stores around the country, though we haven’t seen any more in October.
Whether or not your nearest branch has the Xbox in stock seems entirely down to luck, so stick your postcode into the Xbox product page to search your local store.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes.
Which retailers restock on a Friday?
It’s been a quiet week, but traditionally Friday is the slowest day of all for Xbox restocks.
Supplies of the console have dwindled so much, however, that most retailers now put the Xbox on sale as soon as they receive an allocation, rather than waiting for a more tactical time to sell.
This means we now see surprise Friday restocks from a bunch of retailers. Most recently we’ve had Xbox bundles from AO, as well as an Xbox All Access restock from Smyths Toys and Game.
Of course, the Xbox can pop up anywhere without warning, so we’re tracking every UK retailer today all the same.
Could AO restock today?
Let’s take a look at a few retailers who might restock the Xbox today.
AO is now very overdue an Xbox restock, having last sold a console on 17 September, almost a month ago. The Xbox was sold as part of a bundle including a gaming headset, a controller and a dual charging dock, and costing £614.
The retailer is one of only a handful we’ve seen restock on a Friday, so we’re paying close attention to its movements today.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters, and happy Friday.
Welcome to today’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for stock of Microsoft’s next-generation console, so you don’t have to.
The instant the Xbox appears for sale anywhere online, we’ll alert you right here, giving you the best chance to snap up a console before they’re gone.
Will today finally break what could otherwise be a week of abject stocklessness? Of course it will. We predict Xboxes aplenty. There’ll be so many Xboxes you won’t know what to do with yourself.
We just have to believe. Let’s go.
Live blog signing off
And so we bring to a close another fruitless day of Xbox hunting. We didn’t even get a sniff of an online restock today, and we can’t be sure if more consoles will arrive this week or not. So far, October has been a quieter month than normal, but that could mean the retailers are gearing up for a bumper fortnight before we head into November. Look at us, ever the optimists!
How to buy an Xbox series X online
Since there are no restocks to report on, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing a console. Preparation is the key to success here, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are around £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
The best gaming deals this Black Friday
We know it’s still only mid-October, but Black Friday 2021 will be with us before you know it. Officially falling on 26 November, the shopping event of the year is likely to kick off earlier than that, with retailers expected to cut prices a week or even an entire month in advance.
There are always lots of technology deals to snap up during the Black Friday sales, with lots of discounts to be had on video game consoles, games, accessories and more. We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED, but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.
Retailers like Game, Currys PC World and Amazon will be cutting prices across a huge range of video games and related products, making it the perfect time to expand your game collection, grab a new controller, or renew your online gaming subscriptions.
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Have we helped you get an Xbox series X? Are you now hungry for more shopping insights? Then we suggest you sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products, as chosen by the IndyBest experts.
Landing in your inbox every Friday morning, the email features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field, helping you make the most informed choice when it comes to spending your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
The best TVs for gaming
You don’t need a new 4K television to play on an Xbox series X, but if you’re still using an older Full HD set then we can highly recommend it.
Many next-generation games are designed today to provide both a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former is meant for players who favour smoother framerates over visuals, while the latter enables enhanced visuals and higher resolutions, but at the expense of framerate.
If your TV resolutiononly goes up to 1080p (also known as Full HD), you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you in your quest for better graphics and higher resolutions, we’ve compiled a list of the best 4K TV deals for gaming, entertainment, and movies.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. This all works a bit like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for them to download and install.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.