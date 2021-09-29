The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Smyths Toys, Game and more
Follow along for live updates and restock news from Argos, Amazon, Currys and more
Launched almost a year ago, the Xbox series X is still consistently sold out everywhere across the UK. The global shortage of microprocessors, combined with supply chain problems at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox to a crawl.
The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Will AO restock the Xbox series X today?
AO last restocked the Xbox series X on the 17 September, and rarely goes more than four weeks without a fresh allocation of Microsoft’s next-generation console.
That means there’s a fair chance we could see another drop at AO as early as this Friday, though we’ve heard zero rumours surrounding the retailer’s next resupply.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Right now, the Xbox series X is sold out across the board.
Yesterday afternoon and evening, Argos had a handful of consoles available for click and collect in stores around the country.
For the last few days the retailer has been scattering Xboxes like bread on the water for us greedy little ducks, so it’s worth popping your postcode into the product page as often as you can to catch the console when it appears.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every last UK retailer to bring you live updates on Microsoft’s newest console as they happen.
On the hunt for an Xbox today? Stick with us to be the first to know when new stock drops.
Live blog signing off
Well, that brings another quiet day of Xbox hunting to a close. How was it for you? We suspect that, unless you managed to grab one of the five consoles we spotted at Smyths Toys Belfast, you’ll be a little disappoined. Don’t worry, us too.
The good news is, we still expect to see some Xbox series X restocks before the end of September, and we’ll be back here again tomorrow to share all of the restock news as soon as we get it. We’ll see you then!
When is ‘Fifa 22' released for Xbox?
Fifa 22 is set to be one of the biggest games of the quarter, and if you pre-ordered the ultimate edition it is available to play right now. However, if you pre-ordered the standard edition you have a couple more days to wait, as that version of the game isn’t available to play until 1 October.
You can buy both the standard and ultimate editions of Fifa 22 right now by visiting the EA website, and the editions are also available on Amazon (from £59.99, Amazon.co.uk), Game (from £64.99, Game.co.uk), Very (from £54.99, Very.co.uk) and GameByte (from £54.95, Gamebyte.com).
Another key difference between the two editions is that buyers of the ultimate edition for PS4 and Xbox one can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox series version of the game for free.
Does Microsoft have Xbox series X stock?
This is a bit of a strange one. Despite the Xbox series X being a Microsoft product, the computer giant doesn’t often have any game consoles in stock. Instead, it currently asks shoppers to buy the Xbox series S through the All Access service offered by Game, Smyths and 4gadgets, for £20.99 a month.
The Xbox series X, of course, is currently out of stock at all of those retailers, and isn’t available directly from Microsoft either. In fact, Microsoft hasn’t had series X stock since 7 September, and before that the last restocks were on 10 and 25 August. So, while you could argue that Microsoft is well overdue an Xbox series X restock, we’re not going to hold our breath.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
It’s looking like another quiet day in Xbox land, so let’s brush up on the fundamentals and remind ourselves of the key differences between the Xbox series S and series X – apart from, you know, how one is readily available and the other simply isn’t.
There are two next-gen Xboxes: the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less-powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. More specifically, both consoles can play 4K content like videos streamed from Netflix, but only the series X can play games in 4K.
The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity of the series X (512GB compared to 1TB) and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are all the technical details:
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
