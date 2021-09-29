✕ Close Microsoft’s great showing at Gamescom 2021

Launched almost a year ago, the Xbox series X is still consistently sold out everywhere across the UK. The global shortage of microprocessors, combined with supply chain problems at home and abroad, has slowed production of Microsoft’s newest Xbox to a crawl.

The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out almost as soon as new stock appears. Knowing where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.