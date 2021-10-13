The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Asda, AO, Argos and more
We’re bringing you live Xbox news and restock alerts from Amazon, Very and more
Since it launched in November last year, the Xbox series X has been consistently out of stock. A shortage of microprocessors, coupled with local and international supply chain problems, has slowed production of the new console to a crawl and left UK shoppers wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is more readily available to buy online, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within seconds of new stock appearing. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to successfully getting hold of one.
If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, you’ve come to the right place. Our stock tracking liveblog will update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events.
Asda Xbox restock could be as soon as this morning
The Xbox series X could be available at Asda this morning.
The supermarket claims the console is available until you create an account, log in and select a delivery slot, at which point the Xbox series X is correctly listed as out of stock. Boo.
But curiously, Asda mentions Xbox All Access in its product listing. Xbox All Access is the pay monthly alternative to buying the console for £449 upfront, though so far the scheme is only available at three of Microsoft’s retail partners.
- Game - All Access (sold out)
- Smyths Toys - All Access (sold out)
- 4gadgets - All Access (sold out)
Asda is long overdue an Xbox restock, and could resupply the console as early as this morning.
Xbox refunds follow last night’s Microsoft Store restock
Late last night, breaking a dry spell that had lasted a week and a half, the Xbox series X was restocked at the official Microsoft Store. The console is now sold out.
Better yet, the retailer was selling pre-orders of the Halo Infinite limited edition bundle, which launches 15 November and is emblazoned with Master Chief iconography and comes with an exclusive branded controller.
Pre-orders sold out in two minutes, with some shoppers complaining that orders they’d successfully placed where being refunded and cancelled by Microsoft. The volume of orders seemingly outpaced the number of available consoles.
Wakey wakey, Xbox stock trackers
Good morning!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be surveilling the internet for any signs of Microsoft’s elusive next-gen console so you don’t have to.
The Xbox is out of stock everywhere, and when new stock appears it sells out within minutes. Stay with us for live stock alerts as they happen, giving you the best chance of bagging a console.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day. Thank you for sticking with us on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
What’s the opposite of thick and fast? Thin and slow? That doesn’t sound right. Anyway, there were no Xboxes today. Not a single one. We’re officially in Xbox drought territory now, seeing delirious visions of Microsoft’s next-generation console dancing in the dunes.
That makes it all the more vital that you’re ready for the next drop when it happens. We’re expecting movement at Very this week, and will be shaking down our sources for the latest intel, rumours and Xbox restock predictions as they happen.
Join us again tomorrow morning to be in with the best chance of grabbing an Xbox. Bye bye!
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
For £10.99 per month, anyone can play a selection of Xbox series X games in a browser window using Microsoft’s cloud streaming service.
You don’t need a gaming laptop or even a halfway powerful device, just a fast enough internet connection, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), and an Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Game.co.uk), ideally.
Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service that unlocks a rolling library of more than 100 games. Most can be downloaded, but some can be streamed live to a smartphone, tablet or laptop browser window.
Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
Check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED
The newly redesigned Nintendo Switch OLED is out right now and features a vastly improved OLED display and a fresh, premium look and feel. It’s a big step up from the original model, but is it worth upgrading if you already own a Switch?
Buy now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk
We’ve put the Nintendo Switch OLED to the test to see if it’s worth picking up.
Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals
The Xbox series X isn’t the only thing in short supply around here. Everything from laptops to smartphones has been affected by production delays, with shortages of many high-end consumer electronics predicted to stretch into next year.
To give you the best chance of finding the tech you’re after, we launched our Black Friday tech deals guide. You’ll find great deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, and Argos.
We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.
Where is the Xbox series S in stock?
As fans clamour to get their hands on the most advanced member of the Xbox family, demand for the less powerful Xbox series S is much smaller and so the console is easy to find in stock pretty much everywhere.
The Xbox series S is a brilliant games machine however, and a viable alternative to the sold out Xbox series X. The console is backwards compatible and runs the same next-generation Xbox games, but with some of the fancier graphics options dialled down. It doesn’t have a disc drive, so you can only play downloaded games. The hard drive is also half as big.
Here are a few spots you can pick one up today.
- Xbox series S: £249, Currys.co.uk
- Xbox series S: £249.99, Very.co.uk
- Xbox series S console: £249.98, Amazon.co.uk
Which retailers have restocked in October?
Our rolling retailer analysis could lead you to think that the Xbox series X hasn’t been spotted on the shelves in weeks, but it really is out there.
On Tuesday last week, John Lewis & Partners briefly restocked the console on its mobile app. And the day before that, BT invited its customers to order one of an allocation of 50 Xbox series X consoles it received.
So chin up, the next stock drop is coming soon. Stick with us to be the first to know when it happens.
