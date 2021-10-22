The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Latest restock news from Smyths Toys, Currys, AO and more
Follow along for live stock updates and restock alerts from Argos, Game, Amazon and more
Almost a full year since launching, the Xbox series X remains sold out across the board. As is the case with so many other high-end electronics, the snarled up global supply chain has effectively halted production of Microsoft’s next-generation console, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react and the Xbox series X sells out within minutes. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.
That’s why we’ve launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Game lists Xbox series X + 'Far Cry 6’ bundles
Keep an eye on Game this morning.
Overnight, the retailer listed a fresh batch of Xbox series X + Far Cry 6 bundles for sale. The bundles claim to be in stock, though we’re unable to add them to our basket just yet. Here they are all the same:
- Xbox series X + Far Cry 6 – £489.15
- Xbox series X + Far Cry 6 Yara edition – £492.15
- Xbox series X + Far Cry 6 + Game Pass – £522.14
- Xbox series X + Far Cry 6 Yara edition + Game Pass – £525.14
Often, Game will list new Xbox series X bundles in advance of making them available to purchase, so we’ll keep prodding at the “buy now” button to test for new stock.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to Friday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer for the first signs of Microsoft’s perennially sold out console.
Game’s supply of Xbox All Access ran dry overnight, which puts us right back at square one. The Xbox series X is out of stock, but could pop up again at any moment and without warning.
Stick with us to be the first to know when it happens.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us for today, thank you for joining us on the Xbox stock alerts liveblog.
Let’s recap today’s highlights. Game reopened the Xbox All Access floodgates for the second time in two days. As of 17:00 BST the retailer is still selling the Xbox series X through the all-inclusive, pay-monthly scheme, though we don’t know how long the drop will last. It may be sold out by the time you read this.
If you’re on the fence about it, we think that Xbox All Access is a good deal. It’s a zero percent interest finance option that gets you the Xbox series X console, plus Netflix-style access to over a hundred games on demand for two years.
Argos also put on a good show today. This morning the retailer restocked the Xbox series X in stores around the country, though the console was only available only to click and collect. It couldn’t be delivered, meaning it was entirely down to luck whether an Xbox had appeared in an Argos near you.
Didn’t manage to find your Xbox today? Don’t worry, we’ll be back again tomorrow morning to bring you more Xbox stock updates as they happen.
Bye bye!
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
If you stream movies on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to disguise your location and access content and shows not normally available in your country. A VPN can also bypass any firewalls imposed by whoever runs your network.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on a laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in your home in one go.
A laggy VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
'Cyberpunk 2077’ on Xbox series X delayed until 2022
If you were planning on picking up an Xbox series X to play the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, then we’ve got great news for you. You have at least another four months to find the console in stock.
The upgraded and fully patched-up relaunch of the maligned dystopian RPG had been scheduled to release this year, but CD Projekt Red confirms that next-gen Cyberpunk 2077 has now been postponed until the first quarter of 2022.
The original game (£26.99, Amazon.co.uk) was delayed for years before launching. Despite the additional development time the game arrived as a buggy and broken mess, to the extent that some stores removed it from sale.
It’s in a much better state now, and owners of the Xbox One version will enjoy a free upgrade to the Xbox series X version when it arrives.
Check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED
The newly redesigned Nintendo Switch OLED launched earlier this month and features an improved screen that’s bright, vivid and swimming in colour. So long as you weren’t waiting for a 4K upgrade, it’s the premium Switch model we’ve all been waiting for.
If you’re about ready to hang up your Xbox hunting hat and admit defeat, there’s no better consolation prize. Amazon has stock available for delivery by 25 October.
Buy now £309.99, Amazon.co.uk
We’ve been playing around with the new handheld all week to see if it’s worth the upgrade. Go ahead and read our full review if you’re interested.
Xbox series X is in stock at Game
Game is selling the Xbox series X through the Xbox All Access programme.
Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals
The Xbox series X isn’t the only thing in short supply. Everything from laptops to smartphones has been affected by production delays, with shortages of many high-end consumer electronics predicted to stretch into next year.
To give you the best chance of finding the tech you’re after, we launched our Black Friday tech deals guide. You’ll find great deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys, and Argos.
We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.
Game in Merry Hill has the Xbox series X in stock
Report just in from a specific branch of Game in Merry Hill,
Birmingham Dudley (apologies to our Dudlian readers).
Stock of the Xbox series X is available in store now.
The Xbox series X is currently unavailable on the Game website.
