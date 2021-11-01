✕ Close Microsoft Flight Simulator getting Game of the Year Edition

November marks an entire year since the Xbox series X launched in the UK, but despite being in full-production for 12 months Microsoft’s next-generation console is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere. The global shortage of microprocessors, combined with the ongoing supply chain crisis, has brought manufacturing of the Xbox to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy one.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find in stock pretty much anywhere you look, but the Xbox series X sells out within minutes of returning to the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Read more:

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.