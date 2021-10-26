The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Could Currys restock consoles next? What to know
Follow along for live stock updates and restock alerts from Argos, Game, Amazon and more
Almost a full year since launching, the Xbox series X remains sold out across all UK retailers. As is the case with so many other high-end electronics, global chip production shortages have effectively halted production of Microsoft’s next-generation console, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react and the Xbox series X sells out within minutes, sometimes seconds. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.
That’s why we’ve launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
EE website down for maintenance
Seconds after EE added Xbox series X stock, the online store appeared to have crashed. We were briefly able to join a queueing system and reach a product page for the fresh Xbox stock. But now the EE shop says it is under maintenance – presumably a result of being bombarded with traffic the moment the Xbox stock went live. We’ll stay with this and bring you updates as soon as the situation changes.
Xbox series X stock is available at EE right now
EE as just added some Xbox series X stock to its website. Available only to existing EE customers, the console is bundled with a second controller and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and is priced at £582. It is available to buy right now.
Will there be a restock at Currys this week?
It was a quiet start to the week on Monday, with no new Xbox stock to speak of. But with the month drawing to a close we remain hopeful that several restocks will arrive before we reach November.
Currys is one of the most likely to restock this week. The retailer last had Xbox series X stock on 7 October, so it’s been a while. Before that, Currys had stock on 7 September and 19 August, so we feel a restock should be due soon.
Good morning!
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well, that’s all from us for today, thanks for sticking with us in this time of Xbox series X famine!
The start of the week was rather slow, with no drops today. However, we shall not lose hope. Currys, Smyths, and Very are still likely to drop some stock in the next couple of days, and we will be here to let you know when that happens.
It may be the start of the week, but it’s still the end of the month, which according to previous restocking patterns means more Xbox series X restocks.
Have a good night, Xbox hunters, and see you tomorrow for more stock tracking.
9 best Xbox series X games to play right now
Whether you managed to get your hands on a shiny new Xbox series X or not, it makes sense to have a look at the best games available for the console right now.
The list includes vast open-world adventures such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as Xbox-exclusive experiences like Microsoft Flight Simulator and Forza Horizon 4.
If you want to know more about these and more Xbox titles, we have compiled a handy selection of the best Xbox series X games you can play right now.
We’ll update the list as new games come out, so make sure to bookmark it to make sure you’re always up-to-date on the latest games for Xbox series X.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be able to get the most out of your new Xbox series X, and it’s not just about resolution.
In fact, the Xbox series X supports HDMI 2.1, which comes with dynamic HDR, enhanced audio return channel (eARC), and two gaming-focused features: auto low-latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) respectively.
To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
How to get an Xbox series X voucher code from BT
BT is trying to give customers a helping hand when it comes to securing an Xbox series X. Instead of simply adding more availability for the general public, BT sends out unique voucher codes to its customers.
If you are a BT TV customer or BT Sport subscriber, for instance, you can apply to receive an Xbox series X voucher code. These are emailed out every once in a while and can be used to access an Xbox series X next time the BT store has a restock.
You still have to pay the regular price, but this system is a clean way of rewarding BT customers and giving them a better chance of securing a console.
In addition, because only BT customers have access to these exclusive restocks, availability tends to last longer than traditional restocks, with the consoles remaining available for a few hours before selling out.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
The ultimate guide to the best laptops of 2021
What is the best laptop to buy? We’ve selected the 10 best laptops in 2021 in the UK, from Surface laptops and MacBooks to budget laptops from Dell and more
Did you know that you don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games? Just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, directly via your internet browser or the Xbox app. Wondering how cloud gaming works? It’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), however. The subscription is worth it though, since it unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games.
In addition, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
