Almost a full year since launching, the Xbox series X remains sold out across all UK retailers. As is the case with so many other high-end electronics, global chip production shortages have effectively halted production of Microsoft’s next-generation console, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react and the Xbox series X sells out within minutes, sometimes seconds. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we’ve launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

