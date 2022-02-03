The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Game and Asda restocks are available now – how to get a console
We’re bringing you live Xbox stock alerts and news from Very, Amazon, Argos and more
Update: The Xbox series X is currently in stock at Game. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched in November 2020 and has been consistently sold out across UK retailers ever since. Bottlenecks in the supply chain combined with a global shortage of microchips and a surge in consumer demand have all made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.
While 2021 a saw huge number of restocks from Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle in 2022. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos:Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: Out of stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Game’s restock is still ongoing
There’s a healthy supply of Xbox series X consoles over at Game right now.
If the thought of spending an extra £20 on a bundled cap is putting you off, we’d advise swallowing your pride and going for it. It’s rare to see the Xbox on sale at all, never mind at this relatively good price.
Xbox All Access is available at Asda
Asda is currently selling the Xbox series X via the Xbox All Access programme this morning.
The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years, and includes access to Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft’s Netflix-style games-on-demand service with over 100 top games to play.
It costs nothing up front then £28.99 per month, which works out cheaper than if you’d bought the console and Game Pass Ultimate separately.
The Xbox is in stock at Game
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Let’s cut to the chase, because the Xbox series X is in stock at Game right now. You can take your pick of a number of bundles.
The cheapest costs £464.98 and comes with either a T-shirt or a cap.
Live blog signing off
It was a fairly quiet Wednesday, but at least we had a brief restock over at Shopto. The retailer had bumped the price of the series X up by about 10 percent, but it still sold out in a little over an hour. Elsewhere, it looks like the console is still available through Xbox All Access from Asda, we spotted a couple of consoles in-store today at Game, and we had a last-minute tip-off of consoles at Hamleys on Regent Street in central London.
Hopefully we’ll see some more restocks tomorrow and as we head towards the weekend. As ever, we’ll be back tomorrow morning to bring you the latest Xbox restocking news from across the UK.
Hamleys has Xbox stock in-store
If you’re in London then we have good news for you. We’ve just been contacted by a reader who says they were able to buy an Xbox series X from the toy store on Regent Street, and that staff said they have “loads” of the consoles in stock.
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.
The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Xbox has sold out again at Shopto
It took around one hour and 20 minutes, but the Xbox series X has now sold out again at Shopto. Well done to everyone who managed to grab one – and to everyone else, don’t worry. We’re sure more series X stock will land at other retailers soon.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
