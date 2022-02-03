Looking for an Xbox upgrade? Here’s where to find one today (iStock/The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is currently in stock at Game. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X launched in November 2020 and has been consistently sold out across UK retailers ever since. Bottlenecks in the supply chain combined with a global shortage of microchips and a surge in consumer demand have all made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.

While 2021 a saw huge number of restocks from Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle in 2022. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

