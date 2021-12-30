More consoles are expected at UK retailers soon (The Independent)

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is in stock now at Currys.

The Xbox series X is in short supply. While UK retailers restocked as many consoles as they could in the run up to Christmas, following the festive break Microsoft’s new console appears to be sold out. Supply chain issues coupled with a global shortage of semiconductors slowed production to a crawl, but the Xbox can still be found if you look hard enough.

The less powerful and cheaper Xbox series S is in stock at pretty much everywhere, but the more advanced Xbox series X is in higher demand. New stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds.

But, our liveblog is here to update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates and milestone events. If you want to know where to buy an Xbox series X today, we’ve got you covered.

Read more:

Check Xbox series X stock at UK retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.