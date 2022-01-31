The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: EE restock continues for a second week – how to get the console
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts and updates from Argos, Game, Amazon and more
Update: EE has Xbox series X bundles available for existing customers and Xbox All Access is available from Asda. Read below for more details.
Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, coupled with a surge in consumer demand, has made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.
While the tail end of 2021 saw huge numbers of restocks from sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
As we are wrapping up our time in January 2022 it’s time to look ahead to February’s big releases. Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George RR Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on the PS5, as well as the Xbox series X, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC on 25 February. Find out more about FromSoftware’s latest RPG.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
Resolution: 4K at 60fps
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X is often bundled with a gaming headset to bump up the price and stave off scalpers.
The console doesn’t come with its own headset ,but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. The Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) also has a headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV, which is ideal if you’re sharing a room with somebody you don’t want to disturb.
If you need to upgrade or you don’t have your own headset yet, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Game.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Xbox All Access available from Asda
It looks like that Asda still have Xbox series X bundles available through Xbox All Access.
If you’re happy to pay £28.99 a month for 24 months and can pass their credit checks, Xbox All Access is pretty good value. As well as a brand new Xbox series X, you will also have full access to Game Pass Ultimate which normally costs £10.99 per month.
Good morning, Xbox trackers
Morning everyone and welcome back to our Xbox series X stock tracker. We’ve seen a fair number of the Microsoft consoles drop from various retailers in the last few weeks and we remain hopeful that we’ll see even more in the next month to come as well.
Game, Argos and Amazon all had stock last week and in a tale now as old as time, they sold out within minutes of being announced.
Stay with us to hear more about the latest Xbox series X updates.
