Update: EE has Xbox series X bundles available for existing customers and Xbox All Access is available from Asda. Read below for more details.

Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out at most UK retailers. Pandemic-related supply chain issues, coupled with a surge in consumer demand, has made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.

While the tail end of 2021 saw huge numbers of restocks from sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

