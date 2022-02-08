The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Asda, EE and Smyths Toys restocks continue – how to get a console
Stay with us for your live Xbox stock alerts and console updates from Very, Currys, Argos and more
Update: The Xbox series X is available via Xbox All Access from Asda and Smyths Toys. It’s also available for EE customers. Read on for more details.
Since launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X has been consistently sold out across most UK retailers. Pandemic-induced supply chain bottlenecks, coupled with a surge in consumer demand, has made available stock of Microsoft’s flagship games console a rare sight online.
While the tail end of 2021 saw huge numbers of restocks from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon, since then the supply of Xbox consoles has slowed to a trickle. When it does appear, the Xbox sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: In stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
Very just restocked the PS5
Hot pink retailer Very just restocked the PlayStation 5 (£419.98, Very.co.uk), a week earlier than we predicted.
However, while the store nearly always restocks both next-gen consoles simultaneously, Very doesn’t seem to have any supplies of the Xbox series X this morning.
We’re watching the shop like a hawk, just in case.
Xbox All Access is available at Smyths
Smyths Toys has Xbox All Access available this morning. The retailer last restocked the Xbox series X by itself on 22 December, with consoles appearing in store up and down and across the United Kingdom.
Since then it’s only stocked Xbox All Access, the pay monthly scheme that allows you to spread the cost of the console over two years. This is a 0 percent finance scheme – Klarna gives you an interest-free loan and the Xbox series X belongs to you on day one – and if you’re able to afford it, the entire balance can be paid off immediately without any penalties.
If you were planning on subscribing to the excellent Game Pass Ultimate service anyway, Xbox All Access is the way to go.
Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts
Good morning Xbox fans, and welcome back to our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Today we’ll be scouring the retail landscape for the first sign of Microsoft’s newest console in stock, bringing you live stock alerts as soon as the Xbox series X appears anywhere online. So if you’re searching for an Xbox series X today, you can put your feet up while we do the hard work.
Ready? Let’s get to a-huntin’.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
Well that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. The Xbox series X is still available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme, and available for customers only at EE.
Stay ahead of the game and be in with the best possible chance of finding the Xbox in stock by join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye!
The best gaming chairs in 2022
Gaming chairs might seem like a specialist piece of furniture, but an ergonomic seat helps you play for longer and supports good posture, especially if you’re over 30 and make a “hrngh” noise whenever you sit down or stand up or move slightly.
There are thousands of gaming chairs to choose from, and most of them aren’t worth your time, money or bum cheeks. To help you park yourself in the best possible place, we’ve rigorously tested and ranked the best gaming chairs in 2022 to suit every budget and build. Stop standing around and check it out.
Are you sitting comfortably? You will be in one of these gaming chairs
Level up your gaming setup with one of these ergonomic and supportive gaming chairs from Razer, GT Omega, Andaseat and more
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
How do you find an Xbox series X in store?
We track every online retailer at once to catch the Xbox series X the moment it appears on sale.
Keeping track of available Xbox stock in physical shops is trickier, but it can be done. We rely on tips from shoppers and reports from social media to pinpoint the next-generation console popping up out there in the real world.
Here are some tips for finding the Xbox series X in stock in stores:
- Argos, AO and Smyths Toys are often rumoured to have the Xbox available in stores. To a lesser extent we’ve heard of John Lewis & Partners, Currys and Game restocking their shelves.
- Plug your post code into the retailer’s online product page to check for local stock. If you can, scroll around to peek at other stores farther away from you.
- Xbox not in stock? Don’t lose hope. Many stores don’t log returns or uncollected Xbox pre-orders back into their stock systems. Pop into your local shop in person and ask a member of staff.
Can the Xbox series X storage be expanded?
Games are massive now. Not just in popularity but in file size as well. A 1TB SSD hard drive might sound like a lot of space but that can quickly fill up if you intend on playing large games such as Call of Duty: Vanguard and Apex Legends.
Luckily, the series X comes with expandable storage if you’re not in the habit of uninstalling older games. The Seagate storage expansion card that can add an additional 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of storage to your console.
This 1TB model is available for £199.99 (Argos.co.uk) and is compatible with the Xbox series X and S.
10 best wireless gaming headsets to give you the multiplayer edge
A decent pair of headphones can go along way for online gaming with your friends. Whether you need a pair to jump into a team chat or just to keep the volume down during late night gaming sessions then we have just the list for you.
From the best mics to the best value, here’s a list of 10 of our favourite headsets for every type of gamer.
Give yourself the edge on multiplayer with these wireless gaming headsets
We tested the best wireless gaming headsets for every budget so you can up your game on PS4, PC or Xbox. Available from Amazon, Argos, GAME, Currys and more
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has impeccable built-in security when playing games online, but there reasons besides security to install a VPN for the Xbox.
If you use your Xbox as your main entertainment hub, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access telly shows and movies not normally available in your country, such as those found on American Netflix, which is full of amazing things they don’t want British people seeing. You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your internet router to anonymise all of the web traffic in your home in one fell swoop.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
