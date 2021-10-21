The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series x stock - live: Today’s restock updates from Game, Currys, Argos and more
We’re bringing you live stock updates and restock alerts from Amazon, John Lewis, AO and more
Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out across the globe. A global shortage of microchips, coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain, has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving many shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the newest Xbox.
The Xbox series S – a smaller and less advanced version of the console – is easier to find in stock online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.
If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
What’s the Xbox stock situation today?
If you’re unfortunate enough to be a long-time reader of the liveblog, you’ll know the drill this morning. But for those just joining us, let’s get up to speed.
The Xbox series X is currently sold out across the board.
Restocks happen three or four times a week. More often than not, the console is sold through the Xbox All Access programme, the pay-monthly scheme that’s a little bit like a phone contract.
Like Beyoncé tickets, the Xbox series X is often resold online at vastly inflated prices by unscrupulous dealers looking to turn a quick profit. The practice hurts legitimate customers looking to buy the console at a fair price, so we don’t cover the availability of stock on auction sites and second hand stores.
The console can appears anywhere and without warning, so stick with us today to be the first to know when the Xbox series X appears online.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to Thursday’s Xbox series X tracking liveblog, where we’ll be bringing you live stock alerts as they happen to give you a fighting chance of finding Microsoft’s newest Xbox online.
We’re continuously scanning every UK retailer for fresh drops of the elusive console, so you can just kick back and look at some fun dogs on TikTok while we take care of the searching.
Ready? As our old friend The Master Chief might say, “let’s a-go!”
Live blog signing off
Well, that was a pleasant surprise! After a very quiet day that saw only a sparse restock from Argos, Game came to the rescue with a new Xbox series X restock, via the All Access subscription programme.
We hope readers have been able to sign up to the £28 monthly plan, and start to receive their consoles before the end of this week.
As for us, we’re signing off for the evening and will be back again tomorrow morning.
Xbox series X is available via All Access at Game
It’s late in the day, but Game has just had a restock of Xbox series X consoles! These are available through Microsoft’s Xbox All Access programme, where the console is paid for monthly instead of outright.
For the Xbox series X this means 24 monthly payments of £28.99. For that you get the console, plus access to Game Pass Ultimate, where you can play 100 games without actually buying each individual title. All Access includes EA Play, too.
The console is available through All Access at Game right now, and is even offered with next-day delivery.
Argos sells out (or does it?)
Bit of a strange one with Argos today. The retailer had an Xbox series X restock, of sorts. We saw some successful shoppers on Twitter and now, hours later, the console can still be added to a trolley on the Argos website. But we can’t find any UK postcodes where the console is actually available for delivery or collection.
It looks like the console has indeed sold out again, but the Argos website is mistakenly letting shoppers add the Xbox series X to their trolley, before saying it can’t be found anywhere.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? It’s a bit like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation. In simple terms, your commands are sent to the game, which is running on Microsoft’s server, and the sound and picture is streamed back to you in real-time.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99,Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The best VPN for the Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are reasons other than staying safe online for installing a VPN for the Xbox.
If you use your Xbox as your main entertainment hub, a VPN (virtual private network) allows you to spoof your location and access streaming TV shows and movies not normally available in your country, such as those found on American Netflix, which is full of content normally unavailable to subscribers in the UK.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your internet router to anonymise all of the web traffic in your home in one fell swoop.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at its best you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrades the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and creates more detail at the expense of framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p (also known as Full HD), you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
Check out some Black Friday 2021 tech deals
The Xbox series X isn’t the only thing in short supply around here. Everything from laptops to smartphones has been affected by production delays, with shortages of many high-end consumer electronics predicted to stretch into next year.
To give you the best chance of finding the tech you’re after, we launched our Black Friday tech deals guide. You’ll find great deals on tech and gaming accessories from Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, and Argos.
We’ll be adding new deals as they appear in the run up to the big shopping event, so check back for updates as Black Friday approaches.
The best gaming deals for Black Friday 2021
With Black Friday now just a few weeks away, we’d like to draw your attention to the IndyBest guide to the best gaming deals and discounts for 2021. The shopping event of the year officially kicks off on 26 November, but retailers often start their sales days or even an entire week early.
Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got dedicated pieces on deals on televisions, general technology – and, of course, gaming. Gaming deals this Black Friday will be up for grabs far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo, as well as general retailers like Amazon, Very, Argos, Currys and more.
While we can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5, nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed – but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.