Launched in November 2020, the Xbox series X continues to be sold out across the globe. A global shortage of microchips, coupled with bottlenecks in the supply chain, has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving many shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the newest Xbox.

The Xbox series S – a smaller and less advanced version of the console – is easier to find in stock online, but the more powerful Xbox series X sells out within minutes of new stock appearing. Knowing when the series X will be restocked next is key to grabbing one in time.

If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, our stock-tracking liveblog is here to help. We’ll update you with the latest stock drops as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

