The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Could Currys restock consoles next? What to know
Follow along for live stock updates and restock alerts from Argos, Game, Amazon and more
Almost a full year since launching, the Xbox series X remains sold out across all UK retailers. As is the case with so many other high-end electronics, global chip production shortages have effectively halted production of Microsoft’s next-generation console, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react and the Xbox series X sells out within minutes, sometimes seconds. Knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.
That’s why we’ve launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Nintendo Switch OLED review
While we wait for more Xbox series X stock to drop, it’s worth mentioning that Nintendo’s new Switch console is now available.
The Switch OLED introduces a slightly larger, brand-new screen with improved colours and viewing angle.
The console also features some more updates when compared with its predecessor, including a new colour palette, and a refined kickstand.
But is the new Switch worth the upgrade? We have reviewed the console so you can make an informed decision.
When will Very restock the Xbox series X?
Very is one of the most consistent retailers in restocking Microsoft’s latest console.
The Xbox series X was last available at Very on 19 October, and before that on 14 September.
Over the summer, the online retailer also restocked the Xbox on 24 August and 20 July.
While these are not extremely regular restocking patterns, they do hint at the console being available towards the end of the month.
Follow the blog to make sure you don’t miss the next drop!
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox series X?
October was a bit of a quiet month for Xbox Series X restocks, and Smyths Toys seems to have followed this trend, with no restocks throughout the whole month. However, the toy store is known to release additional consoles at the end of the month, with the last known restock registered on 24 September.
The retailer has also been known to restock the console in small numbers and in seemingly random branches of its stores around the country. If you’re passing by a store, it’s worth dropping in to ask about the Xbox – Smyths often restocks in-store without listing availability online.
Alongside Game and 4gadgets, Smyths Toys is one of three retailers partnering with Microsoft to sell the console through the Xbox All Access credit programme. An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you pay for your console in monthly instalments over two years.
Will we see an Xbox restock at Currys later today?
Currys PC World is the first retailer today that looks likely to restock the Xbox series X.
Previous restocking patterns saw the technology retailer offering three restocks in August, but only a single one in September, and none throughout October.
It’s the end of the month though, and it’s likely Currys will drop some more stock over the next couple of days.
When a drop happens, the main Currys site gets hammered with traffic, so we recommend using the app to complete your purchase.
Welcome back, Xbox hunters
Top of the morning to you, Xbox hunters, and welcome back to another week of wild stock tracking!
It was a bit of a quiet weekend for Xbox restocks, but last week was not too bad overall, with restocks from Argos, Very, AO and Game.
But what about this week? No official restocks have been yet confirmed – but it’s the last week of the month, and Currys, Smyths, and Very could all potentially drop some stock today.
Follow the Xbox liveblog and we’ll keep you posted about all the drops and when they happen.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.