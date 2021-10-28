The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock updates from John Lewis, Asda, Game and more
We’re bringing you live restock alerts and updates from Smyths, Amazon and more
The Xbox series X remains sold out across all UK retailers, despite having launched almost one year ago. An ongoing shortage of microprocessors coupled with jams in the global supply chain has effectively brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a stop, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.
When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react. The Xbox series X sells out within minutes, sometimes seconds, so knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Read more:
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X?
We’ve heard rumours of in-store restocks happening at Argos stores around the country, but it’s been months since the retailer last had any stock available for delivery. Hang around on the Xbox series X product page and you’ll see little pinging notices claiming dozens of Xboxes are being sold right now, but this is often a smoke-and-mirrors special effect designed to get shoppers all riled up
Similarly, it’s possible to add the Xbox series X to your trolley when no consoles are available to buy near you.
Download the Argos app and add the Xbox to your wish list to be in with the best chance of grabbing one when actual stock appears. You can also more easily browse local branches of Argos for click and collect options as the app has a helpful map you can pan around, like you’re an enormous Xbox hunting bird.
Which retailer will restock the Xbox series X next?
We’ve shovelled all the historical data we’ve got about retailer’s previous restocks into our patented Xbox stock prediction engine, and it’s suggesting that the Microsoft Store could be next in line to restock.
Why? Well the official storefront typically goes two to three weeks between restocks, and fairly reliably stuck to this frequency over the summer. The most recent restock there was on 16 October. The Microsoft Store is also one of two places that stocks pre-orders of the Halo Infinite limited edition Xbox bundle.
Game recently restocked that bundle, which could indicate a similar drop is due at Microsoft. The official retailer tends to restock in the early evenings around 6pm.
Where is the Xbox series X in stock today?
Right now, the Xbox is sold out across the board.
Yesterday we saw a few in-store restocks at Game, and earlier in the week we had a whirlwind of Xbox restocks from EE as well as Game’s online storefront, where pre-orders for the limited edition Halo Infinite bundle appeared again for the first time in two months.
It seems we’re emerging from the Xbox drought, with more and more drops happening at a greater frequency. Let’s hope we can carry the momentum into the second half of the week.
Follow along for live Xbox restock alerts
Good morning, Xbox hunters!
Welcome back to Thursday’s stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be tracking the availability of Microsoft’s newest console in the UK.
If a retailer so much as mouths the word “Xbox” at us through a distant window, an unspeakable sadness in their cold grey eyes, we’ll let you know right here!
When it appears in stock, the Xbox sells out quickly – so you have to be quick. Follow our updates to be in with the best chance of grabbing a console today.
Live blog signing off
After the excitement of yesterday we shouldn’t be too surprised to have had a quiet one today. There weren’t any online Xbox restocks to speak of, but we still saw several branches of Game with series X stock on their shelves. Hopefully this is a sign of things slowly returning to normal.
As ever, we’ll be back again in the morning for another day of hunting down those Xboxes.
The best 4K TVs for the Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’re going to want a 4K television. More pixels makes for a better picture, and if your TV can only manage a resolution1080p (also known as Full HD) then your 4K-ready Xbox series X isn’t delivering the image quality it’s truly capable of.
The series X can also manage a higher framerate of up to 120 frames per second – something older televisions can’t cater for. So if you want to experience series X games at their very best, a new TV is the way to go.
To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
How to buy a PS5
While we wait for more Xbox stock to drop, you should know we also have a liveblog to track restocks of Sony’s latest console, the PS5.
Generally speaking, the Xbox series X has been harder to get than the PS5, with fewer restocks in the UK over the last couple of months.
New Xbox software update explained
Did you know Microsoft has recently rolled out a new software update for the Xbox Series X?
Released last weekend, the upgraded software introduces a brand-new 4K dashboard. For context, before the upgrade, the console’s dashboard was 1080p upscaled to 4K, but now it will be rendered in the series X’s native 4K resolution.
The new software also introduces night mode, allowing players to customise and reduce the brightness, of their TV or monitor, plus a Quick Settings menu to turn on and off some accessibility settings without leaving a game.
For a complete changelog, you can check Microsoft’s official update post.
What’s the difference between Xbox series X and series S?
After yesterday’s excitement it’s been a quieter one so far today. So let’s brush up on the fundamentals and remind you of the technical differences between the two versions of the new Xbox.
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
Resolution: 4K at 60fps
