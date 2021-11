(iStock/The Independent)

Today is 29 November and that can only mean one thing – it’s Cyber Monday! This used to mean in-store Black Friday deals shifting to the internet, but now it’s more a case of the Black Friday sales weekend rolling on into another week. Although we’re not expecting any Xbox Series X dicounts today, retailers might have a restock or two up their sleeve.

The Series X is now over 12 months old. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place these last 12 months but, despite its apparent success, the Series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and chip shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Key Points The best tech deals for Cyber Monday Show latest update 1638175500 The best tech deals for Cyber Monday It’s a little quiet on the restock front just now - with a Saturday drop of Xbox Series Xs at Game the only development of note since last we spoke on Black Friday. Delighted new owners have been showing off their prizes on Twitter - so, in the immortal words of Journey, don’t stop believing. It can be done. In the meantime, here are Louise Whitbread and Sarah Young to round up the best tech deals from UK retailers this Cyber Monday. The absolute best Cyber Monday deals available today Cyber Monday 2021 is here – we’ve found the best post-Black Friday deals to shop now, including Dyson, Sonos, Apple, Lego, Dyson, Ninja, pizza ovens and more Joe Sommerlad 29 November 2021 08:45 1638174303 Good morning Xbox hunters! Hello and welcome to Cyber Monday’s Xbox stock tracking liveblog. Today we’re tracking every UK retailer at once for any sign of the elusive console, bringing the news as it happens. Stick with us to be the first to know when the console drops. Ready? Let’s go. Joe Sommerlad 29 November 2021 08:25 Newer 1 / 1 Older

