Xbox series X stock - live: Who could restock Microsoft’s console next in the UK?
Looking to snap up a new console ahead of Christmas? We’re bringing you stock updates as they happen
The Xbox series X is Microsoft’s fastest-selling console, but despite its apparent success the next-generation games machine is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both online and in-store.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on one.
The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find, but the more advanced series X typically sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. So, knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox Series X retailers below:
Good morning!
Good morning, happy Friday and welcome back to another day of Xbox hunting. Yesterday was another very quiet day, with no console restocks to speak of, but as ever we’re hopeful of the series X appearing with some retailers again very soon. You know the score by now; stick with us for the day and we’ll bring you all of the latest UK Xbox restock news as soon as we have it.
Goodnight Xbox series X stock trackers
Well, that’s all from us, thank you for following the Xbox stock tracking liveblog. It’s been an uneventful day, with a sum total of zero restocks.
With each day without a restock, we only get more determined. Of course, we’ll be back tomorrow morning, so to stay ahead of the game and be in with the best possible chance of finding the Xbox in stock, join us bright and early.
Until then, good night!
The best Xbox series X games to play right now
Did you manage to grab an Xbox in yesterday’s Argos drop? Well, have a gander at our round-up of the best Xbox series X games to decide what to play first.
Both the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5 have endured a slow launch, with the global pandemic putting the brakes on the development of many new titles. You’ll notice that many of the best Xbox series X games are upgraded and remastered versions of Xbox One games, but there are some genuine next-gen experiences to be enjoyed already:
Managed to find the Xbox series X in stock? Here are the games you need to play
Wondering what to play next? Here’s our list of the best Xbox series X games of 2021, from Forza Horizon 4 to Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Can I play Xbox games on my laptop?
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well, it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
To get the most out of the Xbox series X, you’ll need a 4K television.
Many next-generation games allow you to choose between a performance mode and a graphics mode. The former downgrade the visuals slightly for smoother framerates, while the latter mode enables higher resolutions and more fancy effects at the expense of the framerate.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TV deals for entertainment, movies and gaming.
The best VPN for Xbox series X
The Xbox series X has excellent built-in security when playing games online, but there are still reasons why you might want to install a VPN on an Xbox.
If you use your Xbox to watch Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video or some other online streaming service, a VPN allows you to spoof your location and access TV shows and movies not normally available in your country.
To keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance, you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online – check out our list of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
Differences between the Xbox series X and series S
There are a grand total of two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the more advanced Xbox series X.
They both run the same next-gen games (as well as older Xbox games through backwards compatibility), but the cheaper Xbox series S has less processing power under the bonnet. This means graphics won’t look as detailed and performance may be a little slower.
For that reason, the Xbox series X is considered to be the “true” next-generation console here – but both consoles are excellent games machines. The Xbox series S has another big advantage in that it’s much easier to find in stock than the Xbox series X.
The Xbox series S costs £249 (Amazon.co.uk), which looks positively bargainous compared to the Xbox series X at £449.
When will Smyths Toys restock the Xbox series X?
Smyths Toys dropped a bunch of PS5s earlier today, but it’s currently sold out of the Xbox series X, but lately, the retailer has been restocking the console in small numbers and in seemingly random branches of its stores around the country. If you’re passing by a store, it’s worth dropping in to ask about the Xbox – Smyths often restocks in store without listing availability online.
Alongside Game and 4gadgets, Smyths Toys is one of three retailers partnering with Microsoft to sell the console through the Xbox All Access credit programme. An alternative to paying full price for the console, Xbox All Access lets you pay for your console in monthly instalments over two years.
When is Amazon restock the Xbox series X?
Aside from an incredibly brief restock on 24 November, Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X for months now.
It’s occasionally been possible to buy the console from Amazon’s European sites – the Xbox was in stock at Amazon Germany and Amazon France in recent weeks – though importing the Xbox from the EU incurs a hefty wodge of taxes, delivery charges and fees. Expect to pay at least £100 extra to buy an Xbox this way.
If you’ve given up on waiting, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk).
