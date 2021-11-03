✕ Close Microsoft And Sega Form Cloud Gaming Alliance

Despite launching one year ago, the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. The ongoing supply chain crisis has slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The cheaper and less power Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within moments of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before anyone else can.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

