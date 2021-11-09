We’re predicting more Xbox restocks later this week (The Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X is now sold out at Asda. Read on for more information

The Xbox series X has been with us for almost an entire year. Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records left, right and centre, yet despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in-store and online.

Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a crawl, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

Show latest update 1636449981 When did Argos last restock the Xbox series X? Last week Argos had limited stock of the Xbox series X available in local branches around the country. These could only be bought on the Argos site on a click and collect basis, not delivery. Though it’s sold out every, it’s worth entering your post code to check your local area this morning. New stock appears apparently at random in places as far afield as Aberdeen and Plymouth. The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout when the time comes. Steve Hogarty 9 November 2021 09:26 1636447813 The Xbox series X is now sold out at Asda And it’s gone. That was a vanishingly fast restock at Asda – did you manage to grab one? Keep on eye on the product page, as more stock could arrive as other customers’ payments fail or get cancelled. Steve Hogarty 9 November 2021 08:50 1636447573 The Xbox series X is in stock at Asda Buy now Steve Hogarty 9 November 2021 08:46 1636446272 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome back to Tuesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking live blog. After a mere three restocks last week, and zilch since then, we’re hoping for much more from Microsoft this week – especially as we approach Black Friday and the busy Christmas shopping season. So get yourself settled in and ready to read about all of the UK’s latest Xbox restocking news, the moment we have it. Steve Hogarty 9 November 2021 08:24 Newer 1 / 2 Older

