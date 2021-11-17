The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Today’s restock news from Argos, Currys, Game and more
Follow along for live stock alerts, rumours, predictions and Xbox news from Smyths, Game, Argos and more
The Xbox series X has been with us for over a year now. And in that time Microsoft’s next-generation console has been breaking sales records all over the place. Yet, despite its apparent success the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in-store and online.
Bottlenecks in the manufacturing process as a result of a worldwide supply chain crisis and semiconductor shortage have slowed the production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a near-standstill, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy an Xbox.
The smaller, less powerful and much cheaper Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more advanced Xbox series X sells out within minutes of hitting the shelves. Knowing when and where the newest Xbox will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they sell out again.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.
Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:
Best TV Black Friday 2021 deals
Black Friday is synonymous with heavily discounted televisions. While the sight of shoppers brawling over a cheap Sony Bravia is thankfully a thing of the past, the very best Black Friday TV deals are still highly sought-after online.
Earlier in November, AO, Currys and Studio all kicked off their Black Friday celebrations early, heavily discounting some of their bestselling TVs by up to £500. Before Black Friday officially begins on 26 November, we’ve already found some eye-catching offers, which we’ve compiled in our guide to the best TV Black Friday deals.
Can you buy an Xbox on the high street?
Yes, but consoles are currently as tricky to find in stores as they are online. Your best bet is to try your local branches of Game and Smyths Toys, as these both sometimes have consoles on their shelves. But these in-store restocks are often very small and sell out quickly, usually within hours.
Game stores each have aTwitter account, which they use to promote the arrival of Xbox stock. This Twitter list is a great way to keep an eye on all Game store Twitter accounts. Meanwhile, the Smyths website has a tool for checking on console stock levels at all of its UK stores.
How to find the best Black Friday deals today
Black Friday doesn’t officially arrive until 26 November, but as usual many retailers have started their sales early. There are already a lot of deals to take advantage of, and our live blog is being constantly updated to bring you the very best discounts from the 2021 sales.
When did Amazon last have Xbox stock?
We’re hoping to see an Xbox series X restock at Amazon soon – and it really is quite overdue now. The retail giant hasn’t had any consoles in stock for ages now, with the most recent restocks appearing on 9 and 20 September. We didn’t see any Xbox series X stock at Amazon UK for the whole of October.
But with Black Friday and the holiday season just around the corner, we’re hoping to see more consoles arrive soon.
Good morning!
