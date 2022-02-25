The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Currys and Game restocks available now - here’s how to find a console
Follow along for live restock alerts and updates from John Lewis, Argos, Microsoft and more
Update: Xbox series X bundles are available Currys and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X shortage has been ongoing since 2020. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.
The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store
- Box
- Amazon
- Game: In stock
- Smyths Toys
- Currys: Instock
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
Xbox All Access available from Asda
Asda still has Xbox series X bundles available through Xbox All Access.
If you’re happy to pay £28.99 a month for 24 months and can pass their credit checks, Xbox All Access is pretty good value. As well as a brand new Xbox series X, you will also have full access to Game Pass Ultimate which normally costs £10.99 per month.
The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys
Currys has restocked the Xbox as part of two optional bundles.
The first (£679, Currys.co.uk) comes with the official 512GB storage expansion and three months of Game Pass for £679.
The second (£719, Currys.co.uk) comes with the above, plus a copy of Forza Horizon 5 for £719.
Good morning Xbox hunters
Morning! And welcome to Friday’s Xbox series X stock alerts liveblog.
We’re tracking the availability of Microsoft’s console across every UK retailer at once, to bring you live stock updates and the best deals as soon as they happen. Right now we’ve got Xbox series X bundles are available Currys and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys.
Xbox live tracker, signing off
That’s all from us today. The Xbox series X is still available at Very and Game, with Xbox All Access is also available at Game, Smyths Toys and Asda.
This is the highest availability we’ve seen of the Microsoft consoles since they first launched so we highly recommend taking advantage of the opportunity while they are still here. Chances are they could be snapped up all at once so if you’re still considering getting one, right now is the best time.
We’ll be back with the liveblog again tomorrow morning where we will be keeping an eye on all the other retailers to make sure more stock will become available. Until then!
Dying Light 2 review
February has been a particularly busy month for game releases with Elden Ring, it’s the perfect time to get your hands on an Xbox.
Dying Light 2 (£54.99, Currys.co.uk) was another big release that came out earlier this month that combines parkour with the survival-horror genre.
In our review, we said: “Dying Light 2is at its best when it has the freedom to explore its environments.
“Running through, around and over the city’s inhabitants is the kind of gameplay that would bring players back to visit after the first roll of the credits but when that freedom of movement is taken away is when those cracks start to show. While only occasionally mired by technical issues and stopgaps, Dying Light 2 makes confident attempts to breathe life into a tired genre.”
Read our review of Dying Light 2 in full to find out more.
Dying Light 2 review: Parkour survival horror breathes new life into zombie games
‘Dying Light 2’ is a survival horror game that takes its unique traversal to new heights. We review its story, gameplay, performance and more
Best VPN for Xbox series X
If you stream Netflix on your Xbox, a virtual private network allows you to spoof your location and access movies and TV shows not normally available in your country.
You can’t install a VPN directly to an Xbox series X, but you can install one on your laptop and route your console’s internet connection through that. You can also install some VPNs on routers to cover all of your devices in one go.
A slow VPN will hinder your online gaming, so to keep your Xbox series X running at peak performance you’ll want to make sure the VPN you choose is fast and responsive enough to avoid lag and dropouts when playing online. Check out our round-up of the best VPNs for torrenting, streaming and gaming.
The best VPN for every type of device
The best VPN services on your iPhone, Firestick, Android and more in the UK for Netflix and streaming, including ProtonVPN, ExpressVPN, NordVPN and CyberGhost
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
Is the Xbox series X still available at Very?
Xbox stock at Very is starting to dwindle, with the only bundle left available with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Stock has normally gone quite quickly for the Xbox, so this could be your last chance to secure a console during this drop cycle.
‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ review
Looking for a new game to play on your Xbox series X? Rainbow Six Extraction is the follow-up to the popular competitive shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Rather than fighting other players online, teams must work together to combat an alien threat using operators and weapons featured in Siege.
In our review, we said “When Extraction plays well, it plays excellently. That’s no doubt that, in part due to the strong foundations that helped to define Siege as an incredibly detailed first-person shooter, and by scaling back to focus on a co-operative experience, Extraction has done well to retain the look and, more importantly, the feel of its competitive counterpart while carving out its own niche.”
The game is available on Xbox Game Pass so it’s a great way to try before you buy (£47.99, Game.co.uk). Read our review in full to find out more about Rainbow Six Extraction.
‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ review: Familiar action with a sci-fi twist
Released today, ‘Rainbow Six Extraction’ is a familiar co-operative experience that highlights the series’ strengths. We review its story, gameplay and more
