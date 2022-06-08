With only a couple of weeks left until summer officially kicks off, lots of us are investing in our outdoor spaces to make sure that once those sunny days hit, we’re ready for it. But even in summer, the British weather remains unpredictable…

Nights can especially get quite nippy, but fear not, Aldi’s fire pits are here to make sure you can extend those long evenings with friends into the early hours and live your best life.

The supermarket rarely misses with its budget-friendly special buys, and its outdoor range has been second to none with its sell-out hanging egg chair, rattan furniture collection, pizza ovens and its latest addition: a full-on outdoor kitchen, including an in-built barbecue.

Aldi currently has three fire pits on offer to choose from to get your garden ready for summer and beyond: the steel fire pit (£44.99, Aldi.co.uk), the geometric fire pit (£79.99, Aldi.co.uk) and the square fire pit – which you can now purchase with a generous 22 per cent discount (was £89.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk).

So, if you’re not one to move the party inside, now is the perfect time to invest in this budget fire pit.

Read more:

Gardenline square fire pit: Was £89.99, now £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, if you’re looking to heat up your garden Aldi’s fire pits are a great option whether you’re looking to extend your summer evenings or make the most of your outdoor space in colder months.

Its industrial design will fit in nicely with any outdoor furniture and could be the perfect centre piece to build your seating area around. While we’d always discourage getting too close to the fire, it is designed with a spark cover to help prevent any burns.

At around 68.5cm x 68.5cm x 53cm, we think it’s compact enough to fit in smaller outdoor spaces too. It comes pre-assembled, so it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle, and is a little on the heavy side at 15kg – but we reckon once it’s all set, you wouldn’t really want to move it anyway.

This is an online exclusive however, and as we all know by now those tend to go very quickly. So if you want to make sure you don’t miss out, you can pre-order it for a June 9 dispatch to complete your summer set-up. And at just £69.99, we’d say it’s one of the more purse-friendly options out there.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on garden furniture, try the links below:

If a patio heater is more your style, we’ve rounded up the best ones to suit any garden or outdoor space