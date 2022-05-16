Move over Big Green Egg – there’s a new kamodo barbecue in town and this time it comes courtesy of everyone’s favourite budget supermarket, Aldi.

After sell-out success last year, the retailer is bringing back its Gardenline mini kamado barbecue for 2022 so you can spend the summer cooking up a feast for family and friends in your garden.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your well-loved (read: rusty) appliance or invest in your very first barbecue, the pint-sized ceramic egg promises to cook all manner of alfresco treats to perfection. Its compact size and sleek gunmetal exterior make it a great choice for gardens of all sizes but it’s not just the look of this kamodo barbecue that appeals.

As ever with Aldi, it comes with a bargain price tag, too. You can get your hands on this latest SpecialBuy for just £119.99, a steal when you consider that brand name competitors like the Green Egg and Snaffling Pig’s big blue retail for upwards of £1,000.

If the track records of bestselling hits like Aldi’s now infamous hanging egg chair are anything to go by, the race to buy the supermarket’s mini kamado barbecue is likely to be fierce. To make sure you don’t miss out, here’s everything you need to know about getting your hands on one before it’s too late.

Aldi mini kamodo BBQ: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

Egg-shaped barbecues – which are based on the 3,000-year-old Japanese kamodo pot – are an essential for serious grill masters, but they tend to come with a hefty price tag. The A-lister favourite Big Green Egg (£1,295, Biggreenegg.co.uk) for instance, costs upwards of £1,000, so it’s no surprise that Aldi’s mini version has proved such a hit with shoppers.

Setting you back just £120, the small but mighty barbecue is the ideal entry-level option. Inspired by traditional Japanese cooking urns, this one measures a nifty 56cm x 42cm x 45cm and, thanks to its double wall insulation (which makes it ready to cook in just 15 minutes), weighs in at a fairly hefty 19kg.

Kamado grills have become an increasingly popular choice thanks to their versatility and this one just about does it all, letting you smoke, roast and grill almost anything. In fact, the novel design means you can even cook bread or pizza, if you’re so inclined.

Ideal for taking your garden party to the next level, the barbecue is available to pre-order online today with an estimated dispatch date of 22 May. So, all thats left to decide is what tasty treats you’ll whip up.

