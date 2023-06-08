The coolest summer duvet deals to help you beat the heat

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Though recent weather would suggest otherwise, summer is almost here – and with a heatwave forecasted for next week, many of us will be looking for ways to stay cool and collected during the balmy days and humid nights. And that’s where summer duvets come in.

If you’re looking to avoid hot and restless sleep, dozing with one leg out of the cover just won’t cut it if you’re cocooned by a heavy high tog duvet.

Thinner, lighter and above all, more breathable, a low tog summer duvet is a must. Providing the perfect amount of coverage and comfort without adding too much heat and weight, your future well-rested self will thank you.

In our review of the best summer duvets, we considered the quality, filling, materials, ease of care and of course, how well we slept – whittling it down to 10 of the best. But with some of our favourites costing upwards of £200, it’s not the cheapest investment.

To keep you cool on even the balmiest of nights, we’ve rounded up the best savings to snap up on summer duvets now from market big wigs Simba, Devon Duvet, Dusk and plenty more. Thank us later.

Simba hybrid duvet: Was £139, now £90.35 (with a mattress), Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

If you’re purchasing one of Simba’s coveted mattresses, you can also enjoy 35 per cent off the sleep brand’s top-rated hybrid duvet. Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best summer duvets, our tester said: “This duvet is made for British summertime because it offers coolness or warmth when you need either for the best of both worlds.”

The best part of the duvet is the feature that absorbs your body heat on balmy nights and stores it to release when your body temperature drops. “Our tester found they could fast-track the process by flipping over the duvet to provide instant toastiness on a night when the mercury plummeted and they started to feel chilly.”

Buy now

Soak & Sleep high summer warmth linen double duvet: Was £90, now £54, Soakandsleep.com

(Soak & Sleep)

This naturally temperature regulating and lightweight duvet from Soak & Sleep is reduced by a whopping 40 per cent right now. While we haven’t tested this particular duvet, the 50 per cent linen and 50 per cent cotton design is sure to keep you cool on balmy nights. Designed to be moisture-wicking and breathable, it claims to prevent you from overheating over night. It’s also hypoallergenic making it a great option for allergy sufferers or those wanting to wake up feeling fresher and brighter.

Buy now

Panda London cloud bamboo duvet, double: Was £129.95, now £116.96, Pandalondon.com

(Panda London)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best summer duvets, Panda’s bamboo design is “fluffy and feels premium.” Hardwearing thanks to the 100 per cent organic bamboo casing, it’s still silky to touch, breathable and hypoallergenic. “If you’re after a thicker summer duvet, this is a good option”, our tester said, adding that it “felt super snuggly” and prevented any overheating. Right now, you can save nearly £15 on the duvet.

Buy now

Cuddledown down alternative microfibre duvet, superking: Was £73, now £54.75, Cuddledown.co.uk

(Cuddledown)

Designed for those with allergies, this duvet is perfect for those whose hayfever can go wild during spring and summer. Sanitized, treated and approved for anti-allergy protection and freshness, Cuddledown’s duvet it filled with cushiony down-like hypoallergenic microfibre made from recycled materials. “We loved how light and breathable the duvet was and the super-soft feel of the 250 thread count pure cotton casing,” our reviewer explained, adding that they “could tell it was a high-quality, well-made product.”

Buy now

Emma cloud duvet: Was £135, now £94.50, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma )

You can save 30 per cent on Emma’s popular cloud duvet right now, with its 6.5 tog rating perfect for all seasons but particularly good during summer. Made of microfibre, enjoy a cloud-like feeling at bedtime while the temperature regulating design will ensure you don’t overheat during the warmer months. Plus, it’s machine washable which makes washing it a breeze.

Buy now

Brentfords essentials cool duvet, kingsize: Was £13, now £9, Onlinehomeshop.com

(Brentfords)

At £10, this duvet is already super cheap – and now, you can save an extra 20 per cent on the summer essential. In our review, our tester said that “despite the super low price, it was the puffiest duvet we tested for this round-up, thanks to the hollow fibre filling.” They also praised how lightweight and breathable the design is, as well as the fact that it’s machine washable.

Buy now

Dusk pure mulberry silk duvet collection, single: Was £165, now £57.75, Dusk.com

(Dusk)

“If you’re looking for luxury but avoid down and feathers because they can trigger your allergies, this silk duvet is an excellent choice,” said our reviewer. Praising the sumptuous and lightweight mulberry silk filling, they also liked the sophisticated stripe pattern, quality stitching and 300 thread count 100 per cent cotton. The already reasonable price has been slashed by 50 per cent, meaning now’s the time to invest for this summer and beyond.

Buy now

