Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cost-of-living crisis and surge in household bills has put energy efficiency back on the agenda this winter. From dehumidifiers to air fryers, cost-busting appliances are at the top of people’s wish lists.

Now the temperature has plummeted (hello, winter coats, finally), it’s time to dig out our cosy winter essentials – from thicker duvets and slippers to blanket hoodies.

If you’re after an extra layer of warmth, an electric blanket should be on your radar. Costing as little as 1p a night to run, these hi-tech blankets are a cost-effective alternative to turning on the central heating.

So, we were pleased to spot Amazon has reduced this Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket by 25 per cent for autumn.

The perfect way to stay warm while at home during the cold snap, here’s everything you need to know about the heated throw.

Cosi Home luxury heated throw electric blanket: Was £79.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’ve been searching for an electric blanket, we’ve got you covered. This heated throw previously featured in our round-up of the best last winter, and we awarded it five stars (out of five), thanks to its size and nine temperature settings. Our tester said: “It’s the perfect throw for wrapping yourself up in when the evening chill hits.”

Even better, it can be put in the washing machine, and it features an automatic shut-off and advanced overheat protection, so it’s safe to fall asleep under on a cold winter’s night. We predict this winter warmer won’t stick around for long.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Looking for more discounts? Read our guide to the best electric blanket deals