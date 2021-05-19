It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Aldi’s egg chair is like gold dust. The coveted piece of garden furniture has been a frequent sell-out, but the budget supermarket has truly outdone itself, bringing us some good news by announcing two new alternatives that might just rival the original.

The first to launch is a hanging rope seat. With macrame outdoor seating being very on-trend, we saw a similar style launch at B&M, and Aldi’s is here just in time for the late May bank holiday.

Despite costing a thrifty £39.99, it’s almost identical to the Country Abodes version Mrs Hinch has in her garden. It comes in the same cream colourway and also features tassel detailing for a true boho vibe.

But that’s not all (we told you it’s upped its game!) – the supermarket has also dropped a new feline-friendly egg chair for your cat and announced it’s launching a brand new egg chair in a larger design costing just £249.99.

Whether it’s updating your outdoor furniture or cleaning the patio, it’s prime time to make sure your garden setup is fine order for a summer spent socialising. So read on for how you can get your hands on Aldi’s highly sought-after chairs. You’ll have to be quick.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Aldi hanging rope seat: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 23 May

(Aldi)

Levelling up for all of our boho needs, Aldi’s latest in its line of statement garden furniture is this rope seat that wouldn’t look out of place in Mrs Hinch’s home or on a beach in Ibiza. Tap into the macrame trend by setting this up in your outdoor space now – you won’t regret it. It includes a ceiling mount, chain and all the fixings you need to get set up, so all you’ll need to think about is which one of Aldi’s 17 summer rosés you’ll enjoy while you relax.

Pre-order from 23 May

Aldi large hanging egg chair: £249.99, Aldi.co.uk – available 4 July

(Aldi)

There’s absolutely no denying that Aldi’s original egg chair was a hit: not only did it sell out countless times, it also took the top spot in our guide to the best with our writer noting that while “attractively affordable”, it “doesn’t scrimp on quality, making it a hugely popular patio piece”. As such, we’re pretty excited by this new version, which is larger (measuring 135cm x 110cm x 220cm) and looks ideal for summertime chilling.

Similar to the original chair, it comes with a set of dark grey cushions, which our writer noted further add to its cosy appeal. Mark 4 July in your diary, because this won’t hang around long.

Pre-order from 4 July

Voucher codes

For discounts on garden furniture, try the links below:

For more ways to update your outdoor space, read our review of the best garden furniture

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.