Duxx’s IndyBest-approved fan has a cool £50 off

Beat the heat with almost 30% off this ‘wireless wonder’

Lois Borny
Friday 15 July 2022 17:01
Its 26 speeds can be altered using a remote control or via an app on your smartphone

Its 26 speeds can be altered using a remote control or via an app on your smartphone

(The Independent)

News flash – it’s been hot, really hot, and it’s only going to get hotter as the heatwave swelters on through this week and beyond.

Whether you’re working (melting) from home, or struggling to beat the heat during balmy nights, we’ve all found ways to keep our cool, from summer duvets to cooling ice globes. FYI, if you are looking for more hot weather inspo, take a look at our heatwave guide, or check out our IndyBest team’s hot weather recommendations.

While sipping on endless iced lattes and opening every single window in the house can help to an extent, a fan is a solid investment that you’ll thank yourself for later.

It’s just choosing the model that’s tricky. But, if you’re eager to buy as soon as possible (we don’t blame you), then let us introduce you to Duux’s whisper flex smart fan.

The gadget is one of our favourites – second only to Dyson’s purifier cool autoreact (£499, Dyson.co.uk) – having breezed its way into second place of our best fans edit. Standout features were its low noise level and sleek good looks and, even better? It’s now on sale with 30 per cent off.

Read more:

Usually £169.99, it’s been bumped down to £119.99 – which is a cool saving of £50. To make sure you’re equipped to ride the heatwave (and save a few pennies in the process) read on for everything you need to know.

Duux whisper flex smart fan, black: Was £169.99, now £119.99, Duux.co.uk

(Duux)

While testing this “wireless wonder”, our reviewer loved its jet black design, although it is also available in grey and white for a lighter colourway.

The 26 speeds can be altered using a remote control or via an app on your smartphone, while “adjusting the height from desk to floor size was effortless,” according to our tester. It was suprisingly quiet too, which could be ideal for those who need little to no noise while working or drifting off to sleep.

Our tester added, “Its swing can be adjusted both vertically and horizontally, which meant there wasn’t an inch of the room that wasn’t cooled when it was in full flow. It’s not the lightest fan, although there’s a sense that this one has been built to last while still being a joy to use.”

Fans are a godsend once sauna level temperatures hit, and with £50 off this deal is too hot to miss.

