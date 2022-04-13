Fancy a good spring clean? Kärcher’s Easter sale is nearly here

Spring cleaning may not be the most exciting part of the long weekend (unless you’re a cleantok fan, in which case it may well be) but it is a chore that the future you will thank you for.

It’s a time when we rid ourselves of our winter clutter, get crafty with the DIY and throw open the windows to let that fresh air breeze through. But, all of these extra tools to tidy and products to clean with can get quite costly. So, whether you’re looking to clean the car, tackle the floors or even go full out and give that roof a good scrub, you’re going to want to take a look at the latest deals from Kärcher.

The Easter sale will be live online from Good Friday (15 April) to Easter Monday (18 April) with a 10 per cent discount on all home and garden products, including those already on offer, using code ’YELLOW10’.

Core highlights include up to £188 off hard floor cleaners, up to £120 off pressure washers and even £110 off Kärcher’s brand new VC 6 cordless premium vacuum cleaner. So there is some real money to be saved.

We’ve rounded up the products getting discounts of over £100 below. After all, you’re going to want a break from eating chocolate eggs at some point.

Hard floor cleaner FC 5 cordless premium: Was £439, will be £251.99, Kaercher.com

(Kaercher.com)

This model is already on sale for an impressive 36 per cent off, so with the added Easter bonus on the way you’re looking at a serious saving. The older, more basic model of this premium hard floor cleaner was named the best rechargeable model in our floor mop round-up, so although we haven’t yet got our hands on this one, we’re expecting good things.

“This can easily be detached for cleaning, and we saw really great results, reviving tile and engineered wooden flooring too. By the time we’d popped it back in the docking station to recharge, the floors were almost dry again, with dirty water safely stashed in the tank for emptying”, our tester said. With a saving of £188 on this higher-tech model, it’s one to snap up this weekend.

Buy now

Steam cleaner SC 5 easyfix premium: Was £519.99, will be £386.99, Kaercher.com

(Kaercher.com)

Currently on offer with 17 per cent off, the added ‘YELLOW10’ discount will lead to a saving of over £130 – definitely a helpful sum to have taken off. We reviewed this exact model, naming it best premium product in our steam cleaner round-up.

“This brilliant steam cleaner, ideal for larger properties, is a reminder that Kärcher’s expertise doesn’t just relate to power washers and leaf blowers,” said our tester. “It’s an incredibly powerful appliance that comes which a huge range of attachments (including a floor cloth, large round brush, power nozzle and carpet glider), hence the reason we’d say this particular model is best suited to larger homes.”

Buy now

Pressure washer K5 premium smart control home: Was £479.99, will be £359.99, Kaercher.com

(Kaercher.com)

Of course, this is the golden (or yellow) product we’re all after. It’s the brand’s signature tool, so it’s no surprise it was named our best buy in our pressure washer line-up, with our tester singing its praises.

“This pressure washer can be used on everything from cars and bicycles to patios, fences and balcony furniture. It does need a certain amount of assembly, but it’s quick and easy to put together, and truly worth the effort,” they said.

“The three-in-one multi-jet lance made it simple to switch between spray settings, and we loved the ergonomic design of the controls, which were easy to tweak even with wet soapy hands. We appreciated the extra-long 10-metre hose, too.”

And with a saving of £120 on the way, it’s even more tempting.

Buy now

VC 6 cordless premium vacuum cleaner: Was £379.99, will be £269.99, Kaercher.com

(Kaercher.com)

Now, this is one we haven’t yet reviewed here at IndyBest. But with an impressive saving of £110 on the horizon, this vacuum cleaner seems like a real bargain.

It comes with accessories such as a crevice nozzle, large universal floor nozzle, filter cleaning tool and a two-in-one dusting brush, which can all be used for different floor types around the home. The additional battery gives extra run time for larger abodes and you can also bolt on different accessory kits like this one for the car (£40.49, Kaercher.com) to get even more out of your new vacuum.

Buy now

