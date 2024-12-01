Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The internet went wild over the Our Place always pan (now only available in the new and improved always pan 2.0) when it launched back in 2021, for which it had its chic good looks and Swiss army knife design to thank.

Beyond its pastel-cool, Instagram-worthy design, it’s a non-stick pan that can also be used to boil, strain, sear, bake and more, because of its deep design and strainer accessory, which we can attest to, having reviewed the pan for months. Oven-safe, made with recycled aluminium and featuring the brand’s exclusive non-stick and toxin-free coating, it’s certainly not a budget buy, that’s for sure.

Indeed, if you’re buying into the hype, it will cost you over £100. Alternatively, for a multi-purpose tool that costs a fraction of that, it may be worth getting your hands on a returning Aldi’s specialbuy, the every ways pan.

Now back in stock (in Aldi stores) – and improved, Aldi’s every ways pan comes with a strainer accessory and is available in three pastel colourways. Granted, it doesn’t do everything that the always pan can (more on that in a moment), but for just £25, and owing to the always pan popularity, we’re predicting a sell-out. Here’s what you need to know.

Crofton every ways pan: £25, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s every ways pan is suitable for all hobs, including induction, and features three layers of non-stick coating, Aldi says. Boasting cooking versatility, the pan can be used for more than frying – you can use it for sauteing, searing, straining, frying, braising and boiling. It’s also oven-safe, and it can be washed in the dishwasher. But, like the always pan, it has a strainer that can be used as a steamer and fits neatly into the pan for easy storage.

Additionally, what’s great about pans that do the job of multiple pieces of cookware is they help you to cut down on clutter, which is handy when you’re short on space or packing light, say, if you’re a student. And if you hate doing the washing up, Aldi has you covered with its dishwasher-safe design. While the viral Our Place always pan comes with a host of bells and whistles (it has a toxin-free ceramic coating, is made from recycled aluminium and is oven-safe, to name a few), Aldi’s version is very close aesthetically and a great budget-friendly option for your cooking needs.

Available at Aldi stores now until stocks last, it’s available in colourways; dusty pink, blue and black.

