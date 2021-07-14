Home appliances are a big investment, and they are often non-negotiable.

Take for example a fridge freezer – it is an essential item in your kitchen, but there’s no denying that buying a new one is both costly and time-consuming.

With so much to consider, choosing the right one for your home can be difficult. But there’s nothing to fear as we’re on hand to offer advice.

We’d recommend considering the capacity of the model – this is often somewhere between 200l and 600l, with larger products better suited to bigger households.

Similarly, it’s worth bearing in mind how you’d like the ratio between fridge and freezer space to be split – typically, models are 70:30, but there is also the option of 50:50, should you find yourself frequently freezing meals.

Should you be in need of some extra expert tips and tricks, the IndyBest fridge freezer buying guide covers all this and more.

As for making sure it’s a less costly endeavour, we’re also here to help. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on laptops, TVs and mattresses), we’ve rounded up the best discounts and sales on leading fridge freezers.

Read on for how you can save money on your next fridge freezer, and prepare to keep food fresher for longer in one of these top models.

How to get the cheapest deals on specific fridge freezer brands

The best places to find a stellar deal on fridge freezers tends to be retailers such as John Lewis & Partners, Currys PC World, AO, Argos and Amazon, with these big wigs often offering better discounts than appliance manufacturers themselves.

While flash annual sales such as Amazon Prime Day or the John Lewis & Partners summer sale are great opportunities to find a bargain, some retailers have dedicated online deals pages for year-round savings on fridge freezers – John Lewis & Partners, AO, Very and Amazon all have such sections.

LG GSX961NSVZ American fridge freezer, stainless steel: Was £2099.99, now £1599.99, Argos.co.uk

(Argos)

There’s a huge £500 off this LG American fridge freezer courtesy of Argos. Featuring “InstaView”, you can see the food inside without opening the door, which also helps to reduce cold-air loss and keep food fresher for longer. Boasting a unique air-purifying system as well, the fridge’s filter is said to recirculate air and deodourise the space.

Buy now

Samsung RS8000 RS68A8520S9/EU American-style fridge freezer, matte stainless: Was £1499.99, now £1099.99, Currys.co.uk

(Samsung)

This Samsung American-style fridge freezer has a whopping £400 off right now. Boasting a water and ice dispenser and frost-free technology, it also features a twin cooling system that the brand says creates the perfect humidity for the fridge and freezer while preventing the transfer of flavours and odours.

Buy now

Hisense RS741N4WB11 90cm American-style fridge freezer: Was £699.99, now £629.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

For a smart, black style, look no further than this Hisense model which is discounted by £150. In the fridge you’ll get to enjoy four adjustable shelves, a wine rack, two large salad crispers and five door balconies, while the freezer has seven sections, including two drawers. Thanks to its total no frost technology, you’ll never need to manually defrost it either, as it circulates cold hair evenly throughout your fridge to prevent ice crystals from forming.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU4DK1 American style frost-free fridge freezer, black: Was £749.99, now £629.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

Featuring a two-door and two-drawer design as well as cooling technology, this Hotpoint fridge is said to help keep your food fresher for longer. With technologies to keep bacteria at bay, and fast temperature recovery once the door’s been opened, it also aims to minimise food waste. And thanks to the frost-free technology, you should never have to defrost your appliance again.

Buy now

LG GSL960PZJV American-style smart fridge freezer: Was £1,199.99, now £1,099.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

If you love your smart home devices, this LG fridge freezer will take your food storage to the next level. Using an app, you can control all the fridge functions from your smartphone or tablet, so if you need to fast freeze items but you’re not at home, it can all be taken care of remotely.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU3DX1 American style frost free fridge freezer: Was £669.99, now £589.99, Very.co.uk

(Hotpoint)

This extra-large, two-door fridge has a capacity of 302l and, like the other products in this round-up, combines a fridge and freezer for extra convenience. With the brand’s signature precision temperature control, cool air is distributed throughout the fridge to create a constant temperature, which the brand says will keep food fresh for longer. It also features a holiday setting that means it will save energy while you’re away.

Buy now

Haier HB20FAAA freestanding American fridge freezer: Was £899, now £814.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

There’s almost £100 to be saved on this Haier fridge freezer thanks to Amazon. Made from stainless steel with a matte finish, it has an adjustable temperature drawer, total no frost technology so you never get a build-up of frost taking up space and humidity and dry zone drawers for items such as meat and cheese.

Buy now

Hotpoint FFU3DX1 American style 70cm fridge freeze: Was £669.99, now £589.99, Very.co.uk

(Very)

One of the most impressive features of this Hotpoint fridge freezer is the food care zone, which is the coolest part of the fridge and designed to preserve meat and fish. There’s no shortage of volume either, with a 302l fridge and a 148l freezer. It’s also made with antibacterial protection to keep food fresher for longer.

Buy now

Haier HB16FMAA 60/40 fridge freezer: Was £629, now £579, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

Promising easy pull drawers and wide doors to not only provide spacious amounts of storage but easy access to everything too, this Haier design has a total room of 446l. It also has super cool and super freeze functions that allow it to reach the optimum temperature for fresh food, just in time for your return from the supermarket.

Buy now

