Aldi has revealed its Specialbuys for this week and to say they’re paw-fect would be an understatement.

As a nation of pet lovers, us Brits are prepared to spend thousands on products for our furry friends, whether that’s stylish accessories, smart pet tech or toys designed to guarantee hours of fun. But now, thanks to Aldi’s pet event, shoppers can pamper their pooches or cosset their cats for less.

The range includes everything you need to spoil your four-legged friend, including a selection of beds that mean you no longer need to choose between style and practicality.

In addition to a scallop pet chair (£44.99, Aldi.co.uk), which has been inspired by the supermarket’s furniture range for owners (aka humans), you will also find a bed (£29.99, Aldi.co.uk) that’s made from layers of plush memory foam: no, really. And the best part? They’re all available at Aldi’s famously affordable prices.

The rest of the new pet collection – which is available to pre-order online now and in-store from 17 February – includes everything from coats to cat caves, treats and even a dog grooming kit, with prices starting from just 99p.

But don’t hesitate to snap something up for your doggo or feline friend, because we predict this range will fly off the shelves quicker than you can say “fetch”. And, like other Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Pet Collection medium plush memory foam dog bed: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re tired of your dog taking up all the space in your bed, give them a cosy place of their own to snuggle up and relax in. A dog bed like no other, this one features a super soft memory foam mattress with a classic grey cord design that promises to look the part in any living space. The bed has been created to provide a feeling of security for your pup, and the cover is also removable and washable, should they retreat immediately after a long hard day of rolling in the mud. If this colour doesn’t quite take your fancy, you can also pick it up in a faux suede.

Pet Collection royal blue scallop pet chair: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

Houseproud pet-owners rejoice: you no longer need to choose between style and practicality. An online exclusive, this bed is inspired by Aldi’s Insta-worthy scalloped range of human-sized furniture and ensures you’re giving your pet the luxurious rest they deserve. Truly decadent, it has a foam seat cushion for comfort with velvet upholstery, while gold metal legs add a modern touch. The chair is suitable for small cats and dogs, and should be spot cleaned only.

Pet Collection flying fox plush cord dog toy: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

If there’s one thing pet’s love it’s playtime, and Aldi has a range of toys sure to guarantee hours of fun, like this flying fox plush. Ideal for canine companions over 14-months-old, it features a squeaker to help build recall and retrieval skills in a fun way, while the soft corded design means it’s also great for snuggling up to during nap times.

Pet Collection cordless pet grooming kit: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Keep your pet impeccably groomed with this great value cordless kit, which includes everything you need to keep them looking their best. With a battery that has approximately four hours of use per charge, the tool features stainless steel blades, a comb, attachment combs in four different lengths, a nail trimmer, nail file and grooming scissors. Everything comes in a sturdy storage case to keep the collection neat and tidy, and it also has a three-year warranty.

Pet Collection fold away dog coat: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

When it comes to being out and about, this comfy coat will protect your dog from the elements. Lightweight and portable, this water-repellent jacket packs away neatly so it can fit easily into your pocket during dry spells. As well as looking the part, it also has a reflective strip so you can keep an eye on your pooch at all times, and a soft Velcro fastening that makes it easy to get on and off.

Pet Collection 2-in-1 cat cave: £10.99, Aldi.co.uk

The ideal hideaway for your feline friends, this cat cave will give your kitty a safe space to relax and unwind. Made from soft fabric, it has a 2-in-1 design, which means it can be used as a den or pushed down at the top to create an open plush bed when they want to be a bit more sociable but comfortable at the same time.

Pet Collection pet play pen: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

Available to buy online only, this portable pen is perfect for playful paws and can be used for a wide range of pets, including small or medium dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. It is designed to be lightweight, which makes it handy to take from indoors to outdoors, and simply pops up and folds down. There are also side storage pockets where you can keep treats and spare toys, and it comes with a carry bag, making it great for travel.

