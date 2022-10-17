Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dyson is continuing to push the technological boundaries of vacuum cleaners, and its latest cordless device is the gen5 detect.

It features a fifth-generation Hyperdymium motor that Dyson claims is smaller, faster and more powerful than its predecessor. With its suction motor working at 135,000rpm, it’s set to be the most powerful vacuum the brand has ever made.

The gen5 detect appears to be a big step up from the Dyson V15 detect absolute (£629, Amazon.co.uk), which was released last year and topped our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. While the V15 can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, the gen5 detect can trap 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns – that’s as small as viruses.

It’s not the first bacteria-busting gadget Dyson has revealed this year. In March, the brand announced the launch of its Dyson zone air-purifying noise-cancelling headphones to much ridicule. Those, too, can filter particles as small as 0.1 microns.

So, when can you buy the Dyson gen5 detect and how much could it cost? We’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the next-generation cordless vacuum cleaner below.

Dyson gen5 detect: Dyson.co.uk – UK release date and price TBC

(Dyson)

Like the Dyson V15 detect, the new gen5 detect vacuum cleaner features lasers to illuminate particles on the floor in your home, but has an updated system.

This features a re-engineered “fluffy optic” cleaner head that’s twice as bright and is fitted closer to the floor, helping you detect more particles over a larger surface area with the naked eye. The updated interface on the LCD screen will show you when it’s time to move on too.

There’s also a new design. It now comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool inside the wand, helping you quickly switch between handheld and floor cleaning, plus it features a single button to power the vacuum instead of a trigger. Altogether, it weighs 3.5kg and lasts 70 minutes on a full charge – that’s the longest battery life on any of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners.

The motor also has a shorter shaft, with Dyson saying it “combined multiple parts into one”, allowing for a “more compact format, wrapped in a single piece of precision-moulded frame, to ensure maximum power efficiency”.

The gen5 also contains a fully sealed HEPA filtration system, trapping viruses in the machine and expelling clean air into your home. The 14 cyclones help remove dust from the airflow, so there’s no loss of suction either.

There’s no price or release date in the UK yet, but this device could get expensive. The gen5 detect launched in South Korea earlier this year for 1.39 million Korean won, approximately £850 – over £200 more than the V15 detect absolute.

We’ll be sure to let you know when Dyson officially announces the UK price and release date. But for now, you can register to hear more on Dyson’s website.

