It’s time to start prepping your shopping list as Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year is almost here. The online furniture giant will officially launch its highly anticipated “Way Day” on Wednesday.

The shopping extravaganza is a relatively new sale event from Wayfair that first launched in 2018, with the retailer offering up to 80 per cent off some of its most popular products.

Returning in its usual April slot, Way Day gives customers a unique opportunity to bag a real bargain on everything from outdoor furniture to nursery essentials, decor, bedding and much more.

While the retailer is already well-known for its great deals, this impressive sale includes rolling flash deals – similar to Amazon Prime Day – meaning you’re almost guaranteed to find something to spruce up your living space. There’s also the added perk of free delivery on everything to most of the UK.

However, there is a catch. The deals are only set to last for 48 hours, ending on 28 April. As such, shoppers will need to be quick to ensure they don’t miss out.

Here, we take a look at everything you need to know about Wayfair Way Day 2022 and what to expect from the huge sale.

Read more:

Wayfair’s Way Day FAQS

What is Way Day?

If you haven’t heard of it already, Way Day is online furniture retailer Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year.

The brand offers huge discounts of up to 80 per cent across the website and aims to bring customers “better than Black Friday deals” covering almost every category you can think of, from lighting and cookware to outdoor furniture, textiles and even pet products.

Similar to Amazon’s extremely popular Prime Day event, flash deals will also take place throughout the sale and every discounted product will qualify for free shipping.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022 and how long does it last?

Way Day lasts for just two days, beginning on Wednesday 27 April and ending on Thursday 28 April.

While most items will be available to buy throughout the event, some products will be listed as “Flash Deals”, which shoppers can only purchase at a discount within a specific time window.

What time does Way Day start?

The sale officially begins at 12am on 27 April and lasts until the final minute of 28 April.

Are there early Way Day 2021 deals?

The Way Day offers launch at midnight on 27 April.

The retailer also has an ongoing sale section, where you can find discounts on a range of products that have been overstocked or discontinued. It also offers something called “open box deals”, which are savings on returned but like-new items.

How to get the best deals?

When shopping sales, it’s always a good idea to plan ahead, so make sure to set yourself a budget and make a list of the kind of products you want to buy. This way, you’re less likely to be lured in by discount prices and make purchases on a whim.

You can also check out the kind of deals that will be on offer here and you can also sign up for email alerts to find out when new flash deals drop.

Keep an eye out for Wayfair’s on-site livestream event too. Named “Wayfair on Air,” the livestream debuted during the 2019 sale and featured product reviews and suggestions for what to buy.

How often are Wayfair sales?

Wayfair’s Way Day is an annual event. This year marks the fifth shopping bonanza, with the first one taking place in April 2018. In 2020, the sale had to be postponed until September 2020 due to the pandemic, however, the event returned to its springtime slot last year.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on homeware, try the links below:

Looking for more impressive savings? Read our guide to the best mattress deals for April