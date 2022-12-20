Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

In a few days’ time, Christmas and Boxing Day will be a distant memory. In a few days’ time, we’ll all be smashing fitness goals, setting New Year’s resolutions (and pretending to keep them) and, oh yeah, finding bargains in the January sales.

That’s right, once New Year’s Day rolls around, so will the price cuts. Amazon is always a big hitter when it comes to the January sales, slashing prices on some of the hottest tech gadgets, TVs, home appliances and more.

Given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we’re expecting dehumidifiers, blanket hoodies, heated airers and electric heaters to remain popular, so we’ll be highlighting any deals on those, if they become available.

As always, your resident deal hunters here at IndyBest will be on hand throughout the entire month, plucking out the very best deals at Amazon for you to peruse. While we can’t help you keep your New Year’s resolutions, we can help you find a bargain.

So, when does the Amazon January sale start and what deals can we expect in the new year? We’ve covered everything you need to know below.

Read more:

When will the Amazon January sale start in 2023?

The January sales are usually a continuation of the Boxing Day sales, which begin on 26 December. Officially, though, the January sales start on, you guessed it, 1 January 2023. Retailers, including Amazon, frequently drop new deals in addition to the ones they launched on Boxing Day.

Amazon’s new year sale is expected to run until 31 January, with new deals launching regularly, so be sure to check back with us as we move into 2023.

Best deals to expect in the January sales

If you’re hunting for an Amazon Alexa smart speaker or one of Amazon’s numerous devices during the January sales, including Ring doorbells and Kindle e-readers, you’ll find the best deals at Amazon itself. The retailer always discounts these items during big sale events, so they’re ones to keep an eye on if you’re searching for an Echo dot or Alexa-powered device. The fifth-generation Echo dot is one we can almost guarantee will go on sale next month.

(Amazon)

We’re also expecting games consoles to go on sale in January. Previously, Amazon reduced the price of the Nintendo Switch by £40, taking it down to £254. The console itself has dropped in price since then, so we’re expecting it to fall even lower this time around, and Nintendo Switch OLED deals should be available, too.

(Amazon)

In terms of AirPods, Amazon discounted the price of the first-generation AirPods pro by a whopping £50 during the January sales in 2022, meaning they cost just £189. With the old pros discontinued, we’re hoping to see the new AirPods pro 2 go on sale in the new year. Amazon reduced the price by £20 during Black Friday, so fingers crossed the retailer will match or better the November price.

(Amazon)

TVs are always a particular highlight during the January sales. For 2022, the retailer discounted the flagship LG C1 OLED TV by £600, taking it down to around £1,000. That’s a pretty significant saving, considering it was one of our favourite TVs of 2021, being praised for gaming.

How to get the best deals in Amazon’s January sale

When faced with pages upon pages of impressive discounts, it can be easy to get overwhelmed and to overspend. To ensure you don’t go over budget, we suggest making a list of the items you are specifically looking for and setting yourself a spending limit.

If you’re hoping to buy a more expensive item, such as a laptop or a TV, it’s wise to do a bit of research beforehand, to make sure you’re getting the best price. Amazon can sometimes be caught shifting the original price, so it looks like a better deal than it really is. We’ll highlight this, where possible.

Tips for shopping Amazon’s January sale

If you haven’t already, we recommend signing up for an Amazon account before you start shopping the deals. This way, your address and delivery details will already be saved, making checkout a speedier process.

It’s also worth considering signing up to Amazon Prime. Doing so gives you free next-day and same-day delivery on a huge range of items. It cost £8.99 a month or an annual fee of £95 but you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial for Prime, which you can cancel after you’re done shopping the January sales.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Get ready to dazzle in one of the best party dresses for Christmas and New Year