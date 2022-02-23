Encouraging a passion for reading from a young age is important for a range of reasons. Not only can stories spark imagination, but they also offer a fresh perspective about the world, as well as a new understanding of different cultures and people.

With so much fabulous fiction out there, finding the books that your little one will enjoy can be difficult. But, there’s one author that seems to be unanimously popular and that’s David Walliams.

Often described as the modern-day Roald Dahl, his books are full of playful language and memorable characters, with positive morals cleverly weaved in throughout.

If you’re yet to discover Walliams’s top titles, World Book Day (Thursday 3 March) offers the perfect excuse to introduce them to your child’s bookshelf. And luckily, Aldi is selling a collection of five of his books for just £12.99, which is even cheaper than Amazon’s current offer of £18.55.

World Book Day is also a great opportunity for your kid to dress up as one of the characters from the box set – be that Gangsta Granny or perhaps Mr Stink. So we’d recommend getting your hands on the books before the big day.

Read more:

David Walliams paperback boxset: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Five of David Walliams’s standalone books are available in this boxset – all of which are so great that the BBC has adapted them for television.

The Boy in the Dress was Walliams first title, it’s a heartwarming tale of tolerance and follows the life of Dennis, a boy who likes dresses. Mr Stink is similarly humorous and is about a little girl named Chloe who befriends a homeless man, Mr Stink. As for Billionaire Boy, the fable explores the life of Joe – the wealthiest 12-year-old, but all he really wants is a friend.

Gangsta Granny is another bestseller, it’s a story of old age and adventure between Ben and his grandma. And finally, Ratburger follows the life of a little girl named Zoe whose life doesn’t seem to be going right. It speaks of social injustice and the effects of parental alcoholism. But above all, it shows Zoe standing up to what she believes in.

With his fun writing style, Walliams weaves in important messages and morals, which encourage important discussions among children and adults. A great collection to introduce to your child, especially now at just £12.99.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on audiobooks, try the link below:

Looking for more inspiration for World Book Day? These are the children’s books the IndyBest team loved as kids

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.