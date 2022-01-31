While the trendsetting app TikTok is a one-stop shop for everything from dance routines, pasta recipes and the hottest make-up and skincare products, it’s also home to slightly more niche trends.

Take for example, Squishmallows – just one of many products populating the #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt feed. But what exactly are these toys taking the app by storm?

First launched in 2017 by toy company Kellytoy, the range of brightly coloured, cuddly stuffed animals have enjoyed a recent boom in popularity thanks to users sharing their vast collections on the app and limited-edition releases adding to the frenzy.

The toys have accumulated a loyal following with the likes of Kim Kardashian showing off her daughter North’s collection and Squishmallow “hunters” buying from resellers at a price five times their retail value. Coming in an eclectic array of colours and designs including Disney characters, animals and food, the toys range in size from 5cm to 50cm and you can purchase in packs of up to 24.

The toys of the moment, shortages have been reported across the US, increasing the reselling value. But if you’re looking to tap into the craze in the UK, don’t fret as the viral toys are still available to buy at a host of retailers.

Squishmallows 12in fantasy squad plush toy One of the most sought after styles, the fantasy squad is sold exclusively at Claires and takes inspiration from mythical animals. Whether adding to your existing collection or starting from scratch, take a gamble and order online to be surprised by the plush toy you receive, or head to a Claires store to make the selection yourself. Buy now £ 25 , Claires.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squishmallows 20in Hello Kitty plush collectable A huge 50cm in size, Hello Kitty is only sold at Costco with scuba, mermaid, floral and sunglasses designs available. Purchase online and receive one of the four super cute styles in the bestselling range. Buy now £ 32.89 , Costco.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squishmallows 7in Dustin the dalmatian Who can resist this dalmatian dog Squishmallow? Measuring 18cm, the super cute spotted design boasts the toy’s signature squishy tummy and red glasses. At under £10, it’s perfect for growing your collection on a budget. Buy now £ 7.99 , Smythstoys.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squishmallows 7.5in Louisa the penguin A recently launched design, Louisa the penguin measures 18cm and comes in a vibrant rainbow colourway, with an iridescent crown and yellow nose. The penguin princess is part of a collectable range that also comes in a 30cm blue and purple tie dye design (£16.99, Smythstoys.com). Buy now £ 8 , Thetoyshop.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Squishmallows Squishville mystery squad, pack of 6 Build your collection with this pack of six miniature 2in “fruit squad” Squishmallows. From Wanda the watermelon to Ashley the green apple, it’s a mystery which character you’ll receive – only adding to the fun. Buy now £ 14.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

