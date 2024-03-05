The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The White Company Mother’s Day gifts that will arrive in time for Sunday
From cashmere socks and dressing gowns to spa-like skincare, there’s something for everyone
The perfect excuse to pamper the queen in your life (not that you need one), Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Falling this year on Sunday 10 March, the day calls for an appropriately luxurious present. Enter: The White Company.
Synonymous with opulent gifting, the British brand is home to everything from candles (think Amalfi lemon and Seychelles scents), fragrances and homeware to nightwear, luxury socks and pyjamas (you can’t beat The White Company’s cocooning robes).
A one-stop-shop for luxury, last-minute Mother’s Day gifts that won’t disappoint, the brand really does have something everyone – from homebodies and fashion fans to beauty lovers and more. What’s more, with next-day delivery available until Thursday 7 March and even the option for designated Saturday delivery until 7pm on Friday 8th March, rest assured your gift will arrive in time for Mothering Sunday.
Whether you’re looking to treat your mother figure with a spa hamper, gift her a new pair of slippers or rebuy her favourite diffuser, gifts from The White Company start from just £10.
From cashmere socks to cotton dressing gowns, we’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day gifts from The White Company that she’s sure to love (and you can take the credit for).
Read more: Best Mother’s Day gifts for 2024, from jewellery to perfume
The White Company lime and bay hamper: £120, Thewhitecompany.com
If you’re looking to pull out all the stops, turn to The White Company’s lime and bay hamper. Containing a lime and bay eau de toilette, bath and shower gel, body lotion, home spray, diffuser and soap, the products are presented in a beautiful wicker hamper, which can be used long after Mother’s Day. All the formulas hail from the lime and bay collection which the brand says captures the scents of a Mediterranean garden (think zesty lime and pink grapefruit, pretty orange blossom and vibrant bay leaf).
The White Company hooded ribbed hydrocotton robe: £85, Thewhitecompany.com
The White Company is beloved for its luxurious robes. Case in point: this hooded, hydrocotton gown. Pleasingly fluffy and generously sized for extra cosiness, the robe is crafted from soft, ribbed hydrocotton. Complete with a belt tie, hood and pockets with a bound trim, the cocooning design is a real crowd-pleaser.
For something a little more affordable, the brand’s snuggle robe (£60, Thewhitecompany.com) landed a spot in our review of the best dressing gowns, with our testing praising it for being “super soft”, adding that it’s “just as comfortable against bare skin after a shower as it is over your pyjamas on the sofa”.
The White Company suede corkbed mule slippers: £55, Thewhitecompany.com
If your mother figure is a homebody, you can’t go wrong with this pair of suede mule slippers. The timeless design features a slip-on silhouette, chic suede outer and adjustable gunmetal buckle to ensure a snug fit. Adding to their comfort appeal, they are lined with soft long-pile faux fur. Best of all, the corkbed sole means they can even pop to the shop in them.
The White Company bergamot and cedar large candle: £65, Thewhitecompany.com
Warming and woody, The White Company’s bergamot and cedar candle is sure to smell as luxurious as it looks. The cedarwood base is complemented by citrus notes, uplifting bergamot and bright neroli. With three wicks, it promises to have a long and even burn. If the queen in your life loves cosy evenings at home, it’s a foolproof gift.
The White Company electronic diffuser: £70, Thewhitecompany.com
A fan favourite, The White Company’s electronic diffuser can scent a space in minutes at the touch of a button – and naturally, it featured in our review of the best diffusers. Our writer praised it for not only “making the room smell delicious”, but also its ability to “hydrates the air around it which gives the space a serenity that is so essential to our wellbeing”. It’s complete with a range of time settings, you can choose how long your diffuser will release a scent for. Plus, they can reuse it time and time again by rebuying their favourite fragrance oils (£10, Thewhitecompany.com).
The White Company cashmere bed socks: £36, Thewhitecompany.com
The White Company’s cashmere socks are the ultimate gift, particularly for Mother’s Day. The design is available in five colourways and is crafted from GCS-certified yarns for extra cosiness. Pleasingly soft and warm, they’re perfect for lounging around the house, and adding a little luxury to their sock drawer.
The White Company Seychelles bath and body gift set: £28, Thewhitecompany.com
One of The White Company’s bestselling scents, this bath and body Seychelles set harks to summer night. Featuring a bath and shower gel, as well as a moisturising body lotion, the duo boast fragrance notes of bergamot, amber, fresh coconut, vanilla and hints of green jasmine. Described as aromatic and soothing, it’s presented in a stylish white gift box that gives you extra brownie points.
Voucher codes
For the latest offers on gifts and more, try the links below:
Looking for more gift inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best Mother’s Day ideas here